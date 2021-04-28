Why Cheeky Underwear Are The Newest Wardrobe Must-Have

Undergarments are regarded wardrobe essentials by a lot of women. Considering this, knowing your preferred type of underwear will help you get an idea on what to purchase the next time you shop. Take note that not all underwear styles are created equal. Each has its set of pros and cons that you need to consider before you add it to your cart.

However, due to growing customer demand, there are now underwear styles that can be go-to, reliable options for daily wear, regardless of the occasion. One of these are cheeky undergarments.

Reasons Why Cheeky Underwear Are On Trend

Cheeky underwear may initially appear to be a full brief underwear when you look at the front and sides. However, you can tell that it’s a cheeky style when you view the rear part. Likewise, this type of underwear has a beautiful cut that brings style, class, and comfort to your underwear game.

Because of its growing popularity, you may want to purchase and try one for yourself. However, before you plunge into the hype, you may want to read more on why this has become the newest wardrobe must-have. Below are three reasons why you should secure your own cheeky underwear.

1. No Annoying Seams

One of the reasons why cheeky underwear is a major wardrobe must-have is that it’s made of comfortable material that sits seamlessly under your rear cheeks. This is great, especially if you tend to sit a lot during the day. Also, with this undergarment style, you may no longer need to worry about private areas getting darker or irritated due to friction brought by thick edges or elastic trims.

2. Generally Comfortable

When shopping for new underwear, one crucial factor to take note is if it feels comfortable. Even though you may like a certain color or pattern, if the style isn’t comfortable, then you’re most likely not going to buy it. Of course, you don’t want to invest your money in expensive underwear only to have it buried in your wardrobe.

However, cheeky underwear is generally designed to be comfortable. Because it provides more coverage than a thong, cheeky underwear can be perfectly worn when you want to be playful yet modest at the same time. This can be a great daily option as it fits well in your bum; hence, the fabric doesn’t tend to bunch together.

With this style, you can move the entire day without worrying if you’ll experience unwanted and uncomfortable bulges. Hence, whether you want to wear gender neutral bottoms or play on with size to achieve a fashion statement, you can definitely do so. Your cheeky underwear will provide you full coverage, without it being tight or awkward to your private area.

Moreover, although the seam has a comfortable gap from the sensitive areas, it doesn’t cover or dig into your entire thigh. Also, it covers your bum exactly right and secures the cheeks at the bottom. Nonetheless, keep in mind that as you try out a cheeky underwear for the first few days, you may feel the change of style. It can be inconvenient or awkward for some people; however, you may eventually get comfortable as you continue to use it.

3. Cotton-Made Fabric

When it comes to choosing underwear, the type of fabric must be regarded as this can imply whether or not the garment is stretchable, breathable, and comfortable for you. Gladly, most cheeky underwear styles are made of cotton. This natural fiber is perfect as this feels great on the skin. It has soft properties that make it a brilliant option for a lot of women who are always on the go or would simply want to lounge at home. Notably, all of these are crucial factors and rules to think of when choosing your underwear.

Nonetheless, although cotton is generally known to be absorbent, keep in mind that it may tend to slowly dry up. Hence, if there’s any sweat or moisture, this fabric may tend to remain wet for a longer time. If this discourages you, you may try other fabrics or blended fabrics, and see what type matches well with your preferences.

Moreover, despite the fact that cotton makes up nearly the entire garment, some parts of it may be made from other materials to keep it durable or, simply, fancy. If you have sensitive skin around the area, you may want to keep this in mind. For instance, lace seams may tend to trigger irritation for some women.

Wrapping It Up

Cheeky underwear is the latest wardrobe must-have due to its several benefits that center on comfort, style, and boosting confidence. Likewise, keep in mind to choose and purchase the right size so as not to experience any seam digging into your skin or unnecessary bulges that’d make you feel uncomfortable.

