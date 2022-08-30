Why Cannabis-Infused Clothing is Trending

Cannabis-infused clothing is becoming a popular trend.

Celebrities and everyday people alike are sporting a trendy new look. While there are many skeptics, those who have tried cannabis-infused clothing say it provides a host of benefits.

From reducing inflammation to improving relaxation, cannabis-infused clothing seems to have something to offer everyone. Whether you’re looking for a new fashion statement or simply want to try out this latest trend, cannabis-infused clothing is worth considering.

What Is CBD?

If you have just heard about the latest trend, but aren’t too familiar with CBD and what it is, that might be a great place to start. CBD is also known as cannabidiol, and it is the second most active cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant.

Many people confuse CBD with THC. However, even though they are very similar and offer similar benefits, CBD does not produce the same intoxicating effects as THC. More importantly, CBD is psychoactive, but not in the same way that THC is. There are also many types of CBD, such as CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

What Is Cannabis-Infused Clothing?

At this point, you might be thinking, “Why would anyone wear CBD or cannabis-infused clothing?” or “what is cannabis-infused clothing?”. Cannabis-infused clothing or CBD-infused clothing is clothing that has been made using microcapsules of CBD that has been infused into the fabric of the clothing itself.

How does it work? Well, when you are walking around or exercising, the protective coating housing the microscopic droplets of CBD will slowly open, which will then allow the CBD droplets to be gradually absorbed by the skin. You could think of it as a body-wide transdermal patch since transdermal patches work similarly.

What Benefits Does It Offer?

The big question you might have is “what benefits does CBD-infused clothing offer?” One of the reported benefits is an improved night of sleep. A CBD-infused bed sheet and pajamas are now being created that help the wearer to sleep through the night without needing to consume anything, resulting in a peaceful night’s sleep.

Another reported benefit of cannabis-infused clothing is that it has anti-inflammatory properties. This is a big benefit for those who enjoy working out since all you would need to do is wear the clothing the day after to not have such sore muscles. It’s also reported to have antioxidant properties, which are great for the skin and might help with aging. Moreover, it is said to improve homeostasis, which is a fancy way of saying that it will help to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as regulate temperature and blood pressure.

What Are Other Ways of Consuming CBD?

In addition to wearing CBD-infused clothing, there are also other ways to consume CBD. One of the more popular and health-friendly methods is by using CBD tinctures. CBD tinctures, which you can purchase at fabcbd.com, are small vials that have been filled with CBD oil and a carrier oil, which is placed under the tongue. Other methods include;

Vaporizers

Dry herb vaporizers

Edibles

Transdermal patches

Capsules

The consumption method that is used is just as important as the dosage is taken. This is because different CBD consumption methods have different rates of absorption. For example, a vaporizer has an absorption rate of about 40-50%. This means that if you were to buy a CBD vaporizer juice that is 500 milligrams of CBD in a 30 ml bottle, you would only be absorbing 8.3 milligrams of CBD per 1 mg of vape juice (500/30 = 16.6/2 = 8.3).

How Cannabis-Infused Clothing Might Not Help

There are a few things to keep in mind when considering buying CBD-infused clothing. The first factor is that wearing CBD-infused clothing when exercising might not be beneficial. This is because for muscles to be strengthened, they need to be broken down, and the resulting inflammation is necessary. If you were to prevent the muscles from being broken down, you wouldn’t gain muscle strength.

Another factor to consider is that dosages are very unpredictable and aren’t able to be effectively calculated with CBD-infused clothing. This means you don’t know if you are consuming too much or too little. More importantly, the market isn’t exactly regulated, so you don’t know if the clothing is infused with enough CBD to be beneficial.

