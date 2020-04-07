Wedding Wine Wednesday at Anne Barge

In an effort to support our local bridal boutiques and salons around the country, Anne Barge is pleased to announce the official launch of Wedding Wine Wednesday at Anne Barge, which will premier this evening, Wednesday, April 1 at 5pm EST.

Each Wednesday, the Anne Barge team will meet virtually with its retailers via Zoom. The hour will cover different topics to address a variety of questions and concerns that the industry is facing during the COVID-19 outbreak. Shawne Jacobs, president and creative director of Anne Barge, will host the virtual hangout, with a glass of wine or mocktail in hand, to discuss the first topic: Partnering For A Better Tomorrow, How Can Anne Barge Help You?

The Anne Barge team has been working very hard over the last few weeks to ensure that we are prepared for the immense challenges and can stand by our customers in the face of uncertainty. The brand is committed to providing its retailers and brides-to-be with the most up-to-date information on everything from safety protocols, store hours and reopening’s to appointments, orders and alterations.

At this time, the power of community is more important than ever. In response to the crisis, we are extremely proud to start this industry initiative and come together in times of difficulty. By working together and staying connected through our shared passion for bridal and fashion, we can come out on the other side of this stronger than ever before. We want each and every one of our partners to feel supported along the way as we battle through this unprecedented time.

Partnering For A Better Tomorrow, How Can Anne Barge Help You?

In tribute to those affected by the public health crisis, Anne Barge is pleased to announce the following initiatives which will support the healthcare community and brides-to-be across the country.

Anne Barge is partnering with its bridal salons to help provide a better tomorrow. To show gratitude to all of the health heroes who have dedicated themselves to helping our communities in need, Anne Barge will be launching the Health Hero Program. This program will offer a 20% discount on all wedding gowns for healthcare workers. All healthcare workers who purchase an Anne Barge gown from any of the 38 participating retailers will be eligible for the discount. This initiative will extend through December 2021 in support of all brides-to-be that have put their life on the line to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Healthcare workers only need to provide their medical I.D. badge or credentials to receive the discount.

Top participating retailers include:

Kleinfeld Bridal, New York NY

Kinsley James Bridal, Los Angeles CA

Kinsley James Bridal, Walnut Creek CA

I Do Bridal Couture, Covington LA

I Do Bridal Couture, Baton Rouge LA

Nyanza Bridal, Kirkland WA

Bella Bianca Bridal, Chicago IL

Bella Bianca Bridal, Oakbrook IL

Elizabeth Johns Bridal, Ardmore PA

Bridal Atelier of Montclair, Montclair NJ

Calvet Couture, Jacksonville FL

Calvet Couture, Sarasota FL

Calvet Couture, Winter Park FL

Musette Bridal, Boston MA

Sposa Bella Bridal, Birmingham MI

As events are being cancelled and postponed across the globe, we expect there to be an influx of weddings taking place as soon as government safety restrictions are lifted. Many brides have been concerned about the availability of our seamstresses and having alterations completed before their wedding date. To help alleviate the stress of incurring any additional costs that may not have previously been budgeted for, Anne Barge will be waiving all rush fees for Summer and Fall 2020 wedding dress purchases.

The Anne Barge Bridal Atelier in Atlanta will also be offering incentives for brides who are supporting the brand locally. Those who purchase an Anne Barge gift card for $800 will receive a voucher valued at $1,000. This voucher may be used towards the purchase of a gown or accessories from the atelier. The voucher must be used in full.

As a luxury bridal and evening wear design house, Anne Barge always aims to inspire women and give back to the community. As the world continues to battle this pandemic head on, we want to provide a little bit of ease to those who are fighting on the frontline and have been affected during this unprecedented time. We are doing our part to support the industry even if it means our company will take a hit. This will definitely be a trying few months, but our hope is that we can all weather this crisis together with our personal and business health intact.

