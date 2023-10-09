Wedding Dress Trends: What’s In and What’s Out for 2023

The wedding industry has finally recovered, and the past bridal fashion weeks 2023 (New York Bridal Week, London Bridal Week, Sì Sposaitalia, and Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week) only confirmed this. The most prestigious fashion houses and bridal brands have once again demonstrated their talents in creating dream dresses in their new collections for 2023.

Finding “the one” wedding dress can easily turn wedding preparations into a huge stress. The wedding market today is so crowded that choosing the best dress is not easy. And add here all the other issues, such as choosing locations, decoration, wedding seating chart for guests, transportation, and many others. Fortunately, there are services and agencies that can help. And when choosing a dress, there are global trends that you can focus on.

Let’s discover together the most beautiful wedding dresses of 2023 to choose the most suitable dream dress model!

Bouffant skirts

The 2023 bridal collections feature full and very full skirts: with airy layers of organza, cascading tulle, Chantilly lace, and asymmetrical bodices encrusted with sequins and beads. Also on display were foam tulle masterpieces that resemble elaborate, tiered wedding cakes. Such collections were shown by Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Reem Acra, Amsale, Monique Lhuillier, Sareh Nouri, and Ines Di Santo. And one Balenciaga dress went viral on Instagram because it didn’t make it through the doors.

Flowers

The favorites for fall 2023 are beautiful wedding dresses with floral motifs. At Wedding Fashion Week, many models with embroidery, voluminous floral appliqués and prints were presented. Such new wedding dresses were demonstrated by Pronovias, Gracy Accad, and Naeem Khan.

Feathers

During the lockdown, many couples were forced to postpone their wedding celebrations. And now that large weddings can be held again, they want “compensation.” And the trends in wedding dresses responded to this with a wave of spectacular models decorated with feathers. Similar ones were seen in the collections of Elie Saab, Naeem Khan, and Rosa Clara.

Transparent fabrics

Layers of light tulle, transparent lace, shimmering appliques, and weightless fabrics – all this has entered into wedding fashion from the world of prêt-à-porter for the spring-summer 2023 season. Now not only Naked dresses are popular, but also transparent inserts throughout the dress or on the bodice, train, or sleeves. Sheer fabric gives wedding dresses an ethereal effect, and this trend is perfect for confident brides. This trend, regardless of the style and cut of the dress, is the apotheosis of sophistication, sensuality, romance, and courage.

Deep cut

The deep V-neck is one of the hottest trends of the spring-summer season. Almost all the collections shown at Fashion Week featured brides’ wedding dresses with a bold and revealing neckline. Examples include Wona Concept, Dana Harel, and Vera Wang.

To the maximum

Every woman dreams of feeling like a princess at least once in her life, and a wedding day is perfect for this. If your childhood dream of becoming a princess stayed with you until your wedding, don’t miss the opportunity to realize it by entrusting all the hassle to wedding planning tools and saying “Yes” in a luxurious “royal” dress. Lush wedding dresses for modern princesses were prepared by Marchesa for Pronovias, Oscar de la Renta, and Elie Saab.

Mermaid wedding dresses

Fashionable wedding dresses in fall-winter 2023-2024 amazed with their sexuality – one of the most popular in the next season was the “mermaid” silhouette, which is considered the most frank and seductive. And if you add bare shoulders, an open back, or an illusion effect to a tight-fitting dress, you will get a simply stunning outfit! Giambattista Valli, Zuhair Murad, and Pronovias offer to make a splash at your own wedding.

Puff sleeves

The design of the Regency era is now in favor among fashion designers, so it is not surprising to see models with puffed sleeves appearing in wedding collections. Do you want to look like the heroine of a historical series? Explore offerings from Odylyne the Ceremony, Wiederhoeft, and Savannah Miller.

Thigh slit

The designers decided that after a long quarantine, brides would definitely want to look, if not extravagant (for example, in a dress with feathers), then as erotic as possible. And there were many options for such dresses in the collections. If a wily “mermaid” and a dress with a deep neckline are not “your style,” then there is an opportunity to demonstrate the beauty of your legs! Moreover, in full. They will help you with this.

Short wedding dresses

Short dresses are for the daring and young. Down with tradition, long-lived non-standard solutions! And yes, this is another option for a seductive wedding dress that will show off your gorgeous legs in full. Viktor & Rolf, Sareh Nouri, and Andrew Kwon are invited to choose.

Color palette

The colors of wedding dresses in new collections are not limited to shades of white. The Giambattista Valli, Temperley London, and Atelier Couture collections featured models in subtle shades of pink, blue, and grey.

Conclusion

Thus, in the 2023 wedding season, brides can choose from a variety of wedding dress trends. From ethereal elegance and statement sleeves to vintage glamor and minimalist chic, the choice is vast and varied. Be sure to find a style that suits your personality and makes you feel confident and beautiful. Keep up with the trends, but always follow your heart when choosing the dress of your dreams.

