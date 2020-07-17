Chorustyle, Nikko And Laki: The Felines Of Happiness

Represented by Guitar PR & Advertising.

Chorustyle integrates virtual showroom technology with the functionality of e-commerce and launches the first hybrid virtual reality project for luxury with an immersive 3D experience at virtual.lakinikko.com.

At the center of the virtual platform are the two iconic cats Laki and Nikko, atelier-designed objects born from artisan tradition and innovative technology in the most authentic style of Chorustyle. Transforming one of the most beloved animals in the world into a high design object is the challenge embraced by Chorustyle, the project that celebrates Italy’s artisan and creative heritage and has chosen the cat as its symbol.



Chorustyle , Nikko And Laki

A fascination for felines has crossed historical periods and populations, so much so that an intense bond has been formed with humans, impressed by the cat’s extraordinary sensory capacity and innate instinct. This majestic, inspiring and auspicious aura, together with the rich symbolism of Japanese origin, has remained unchanged to the present day and transformed the cat into a significant work of art. Experimentation, creativity, sophistication, simplicity, elegance and purity of form come together, establishing a dialog in a constant search for shapes, techniques and new materials. The result is Laki and Nikko: two cats, two high design objects born from artisan tradition and innovative technology and created in the most authentic style of Chorustyle. Each piece is obtained through a precise crafting of thin layers of metal using nanotechnologies that ensure transparency and a glossy, even color.

A heritage of illusory beliefs and auspicious instincts can be found within every cat, an animal with timeless charm and sinuous elegance that soothes souls and amplifies the concept of harmony.

Laki, the lucky cat who with its raised paw indicates the path for obtaining what is most desired, becomes an authentic source of inspiration that draws strength from its ability to blend into any setting with poise and elegance. Laki, the bearer of prosperity and happiness, projects a seductive touch of charm, allure and elegance upon the surrounding spaces. Its sinuous shape and glimmering reflections captivate and promote harmony and well-being with the surrounding world, instilling indomitable self-confidence.

Nikko, the cat of serenity, is the path for feeling at peace with yourself. Conveying calmness and imperturbability — an “illuminating ray of sunshine”, as suggested by the etymology — it helps achieve balance and harmony as it watches over people and the surrounding space. Nikko encourages one to fulfill wishes and make dreams come true, becoming a talisman able to grant spiritual and mental well-being. With their elongated shape they offer tranquility and protection and transform any environment, bringing light and warmth.

##

Learn More

lakinikko.com

With love,

FWO