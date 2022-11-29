Virtual Gear for New Realities: Adidas Originals Launches Inaugural NFT Wearables Collection

adidas Originals unveils a limited collection of blockchain-based virtual wearables, released as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on adidas.com/metaverse. Representing the brand’s first NFT collection of wearables, which is a new, interoperable product category adidas calls “Virtual Gear”, the launch accelerates adidas Originals’ drive towards strengthening its community-based, member-first, open metaverse strategy.

Revealed following a teaser campaign with the adidas Discord community, and available within the wallets of existing Phase 2 Capsule NFT holders, the 16-piece collection is a creative and cultural milestone in the brand’s history – tying together past and future, virtual and physical, communities and creators, culture and identity.

adidas Originals

Speaking on the launch, VP of the adidas /// studio (‘Three Stripes Studio’), Erika Wykes-Sneyd said, “We’re laying down a marker in this new age of originality – one that unquestionably serves the community, heroes the purveyors and collectors of emerging style and culture, benefits the value creators, and supports the diversity of expression and utility that blurring virtual worlds has allowed us all to explore.

Wykes-Sneyd continued, “I love the opportunity this collection represents for our most engaged community of holders. Every capsule holder has a choice at launch – burn and express their virtual identity with adidas’ first Virtual Gear collection, or list and allow others to join this community. With our community and creator ecosystem at the core, adidas will explore every viable utility, platform, and experience within Web3 to unlock new possibilities for our wearables, with a focus on tangible value and immutable utility for our community members. No matter what, no matter where – adidas is synonymous with the boundary breakers. Now, in whatever realities they choose to inhabit.”

Designed to be worn by virtual avatars, and accessible through a PFP dressing tool, every piece within the latest NFT offering is interoperable with other identity-based projects and worlds. This means that the adidas collection is able to respond and adapt to the metaverse environments being built, so that the ‘Virtual Gear’ is ready for all frontiers of Web3.

The collection itself looks ahead to a future not yet realized with a series of disruptive designs, including an “C2172” and “SPACE CRYSTAL”. Meanwhile, provocative odes to the boundless possibilities of metaverse worlds, such as “WALLRUNNER” and “P.F.D – Personal Flotation Device”, offer playful takes on the brand’s creative potential. Subtle nods to iconic aspects of adidas Originals’ inimitable DNA, are then realized through designs like the “NEOBONE”, which is inspired by the rubberized sole pattern of the timeless Superstar silhouette.

As part of the continued collaboration with the brand’s earliest Web3 partners, the collection also includes three limited edition creator-led wearables – each representing the creative flair of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Gmoney, and Punks Comics, respectively.

Commenting on the collection, Nic Galway, Senior VP of Creative Direction for adidas Originals added, “As a brand, adidas has always been about exploring the edges of creativity and pushing the boundaries to find what’s beyond. But Web3 offers our designers and collaborators a new outlet to imagine, and reimagine, how our brand can be represented in augmented and virtual worlds. Creatively, we’re extremely proud to say that this virtual collection represents more than just a historic first for adidas. It also represents an idea of wearable clothing that can transcend time and space, a community that is vividly diverse, and a level of utility that can be explored and even discovered as worlds and avatars take new forms.”

The highly limited wearables collection arrives on November 16th. Owners of the adidas Originals: Capsule NFT Collection, which was launched in May 2022 as part of one of the largest NFT Airdrop in history, will be able to discover which of the 16 unique pieces they have been allocated once they choose to reveal and replace their Capsule NFT. This means they will have to agree to ‘burn’ the Capsule NFT they currently hold, in order to generate at random one of the 16 new digital wearable NFTs.

For those who don’t currently hold an adidas Originals: Capsule NFT, the new Virtual Gear collection will be available to purchase directly across the relevant NFT marketplaces, from November 16th onwards. As an added benefit, community members who hold a virtual wearable NFT and a compatible partner collection NFT (BAYC, MAYC, Inhabitants) will be able to utilize a PFP Tool, coming soon, to ‘dress up’ their NFT with their adidas virtual wearable.

adidas Originals

