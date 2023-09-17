Verdavainne Spring 2024 New York Fashion Week

Uptown Glamour Meets Downtown Chic in a Dazzling Fashion Presentation



V E R D A V A I N N E, the esteemed luxury fashion brand, unveiled its Spring 2024 collection in a mesmerizing fashion presentation that left guests in awe. Held at the exquisite Casa Cipriani in downtown NYC, the event saw a distinguished audience of editors, stylists, influencers, and loyal clients gather for an intimate and unforgettable experience, designer Cyril Verdavainne’s debut as part of the official NYFW calendar.

The Spring 2024 collection by VERDAVAINNE is a celebration of bold eveningwear, featuring stunningly imagined silhouettes with voluminous skirts that captivate with their architectural structure and graceful movement. The collection also showcases oversized high-contrast patterns that demand attention, and elegant kimono-inspired, trapunto stitched belt detailing that added an exquisite touch of refinement to each ensemble.



Verdavainne

Photos: Elvia Gobbo

The collection also focused on neckline treatments, from alluring halter styles that exuded elegance to romantic off-shoulder designs that offered a touch of provocative sophistication. Bold and strong shoulders were also a commanding statement. A highlight of the presentation was the collection’s finale, a breathtaking wedding gown in chalk white that featured a halter neckline and a self-appliqué sash made of delicate white poppy flower petals, creating an ethereal and romantic masterpiece akin to a moving marble sculpture.

A statement from Cyril Verdavainne, the founder and designer of his eponymous label:

“I wanted to show something glamorous and generous in proportion but with clean, crisp lines. The use of colors was a must for me with the Neon Yellow, the Chartreuse, the Shameless Fuchsia Pink… it’s all about bringing fun to our clients’ wardrobes.”

Verdavainne continues, “Speaking of our clients, it was important for us to feature our gorgeous curvy ladies because they are here, they are very real, and they very much appreciate brands like VERDAVAINNE. I have been at this gig for a little while now, and I haven’t met a woman who is a straight size.”

“While I design a line every season, the brand sets itself apart and identifies as ‘custom’ and made to measure. The client gets to create, and for me, it is an opportunity to learn more about women and about the clothes they truly want to wear,” says the designer.

VERDAVAINNE’s Spring 2024 presentation was all about embracing the bold, celebrating contrasts, and weaving elegance into every minute detail. The collection marked a true embodiment of the brand’s commitment to sophistication, creativity, and an unwavering dedication to delivering fashion that celebrates the unique beauty of every woman. The collection’s boldly proportioned silhouettes and subtle, yet forward detailing will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on both wearer and admirers alike.

ABOUT VERDAVAINNE

Founded in 2018 by Cyril Verdavainne, V E R D A V A I N N E is a luxury fashion brand dedicated to sustainable practices and the creation of handcrafted, sophisticated women’s eveningwear. Cyril’s 15 years in the industry, including his work with Carmen Marc Valvo, inspired a commitment to eco-conscious fashion and personalized custom designs that empower women. Rooted in his global fashion journey from Casablanca to New York City, VERDAVAINNE epitomizes sophistication, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the unique beauty of every woman.

