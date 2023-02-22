FWO
Urban Outfitters X Ron Bass Exclusive Collection

This Black History Month, join Urban Outfitters in honoring Black influence, culture, and history with a month-long celebration featuring Black artists and advocates who move us and who move our culture forward.

To kick off the month, Urban Outfitters will release seven limited edition UO-exclusive capsule collections designed by prominent artists Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, in addition to fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. The collections will launch in select retail locations and online on February 1st, with a first look at the assortment available during a special pop-up presentation at The Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, February 4th.

Ron Bass drew inspiration from his upbringing in Brooklyn, the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat, spirituality, African culture and textile to create a 4-piece collection that includes two short-sleeved tees, a crewneck sweatshirt, and canvas tote bag.

Bass uses bright colors and cartoonish graphics to leave a profound mark on art culture by creating pieces that inspire and uplift the masses while reflecting a love for oneself and others.

Currently available in select retail locations the collection is also available on www.urbanoutfitters.com

Ron Bass UO Exclusive Love Icon Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$89.00

Iconic graphic sweatshirt from Ron Bass. Soft knit in a regular easy fit with ribbed knit trim at the crew neck, cuffs and hem.

Ron Bass UO Exclusive Chocolate Cone Tee
$35.00

UO exclusive t-shirt from Ron Bass. Easy regular fit in soft cotton with Ron Bass graphics

Ron Bass UO Exclusive Flowers From Ron Bass Tee
$35.00

UO exclusive t-shirt from Ron Bass. Easy regular fit in soft cotton with Ron Bass graphics.

Ron Bass UO Exclusive Smile Canvas Tote Bag
$29.00

Canvas carry all tote bag featuring graphics by Ron Bass.

