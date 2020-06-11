The Privilege and the Opportunity to “Start Fresh” in the Fashion Industry and Make It Better. For Real.

by Ilaria Niccolini

Despite its history that marked several decades of the Milan fashion industry, and its rebranding launch in 2017, Collini Milano feels as excited as a kid in a candy store, at the opportunity of a new kick-off, post COVID19, for the upcoming Summer 2020!

A SPECIAL COFFEE MOMENT

I am sitting for a coffee in remote, the new way, with Carmine Rotondaro, owner of Collini Milano. We exchange opinions, we speak about art, literature, history, theater. How refreshing!

FASHION IS CULTURE!

“Cycles are part of life, of its own origins. Recycling, re-inventing, is the prerogative of visionaries, of men and women who turn their own gifts into an opportunity for talent to grow, for passionate artists to be nurtured.”



Collini’s collection at Museo Basatti Valsecchi in Milan

This sums up our relaxed conversation, while with Carmine we discuss the revolution that goes on in the United States (and all over the world!), and how diversity – of ethnicity, of faith, of sexual preferences, of political beliefs, of ability to do, think, love, survive, progress! – is one of the most wonderful advantages that we all can benefit from.

NO ROOM FOR CRUELTY

I fell in love with Collini’s prerogative: how much fur and leather are around, already crafted once, possibly decades ago, for the pleasure of a few. In today’s world there is no room for cruelty towards animals, or for sacrifices that are unnecessary.



Carmine Rotondaro in a reinvented Collini fur

Collini mastered the recycling of existing fur and leather to cater to the most ambitious styles, and love for “unminimal chic”.

How exciting to think that behind such glam and style there is genius and craftmanship, passion and respect for traditions, and a new fresh approach to luxury.

I was delighted and immediately ‘emotionally trapped’, to join this journey with minds that look beyond the average that surrounds us, not only in this industry.

LOVE THE GLAM!



Neymar Jr. wearing Collini with splendid Natalia, for the cover story of GQ Russia.

For those who know me, around the globe, I love mixing a theatrical approach with minimalistic style, I love beauty that comes from truth in things and sentiments, because through that we generate art that is not just temporary.

And while gold and silver would only occasionally be found in my Pantone palette, I am so ready to tell you the story of how these two identities (let’s not call them colors, they are much more than that!) beautifully and originally mark the vision of Collini Milano!

I will wait for you next week, for “A Glance At Our Week.”

Ciao from New York, and from Milan.

#BlackLivesMatter and we stand for them, now and forever!

