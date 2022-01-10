The Launch of Prashant Goyal Couture

Fashion Designer Prashant Goyal (@prashantcgoyal) of Heritage India Fashions launches his haute couture line in 2022, showcasing chic Indo-Western influenced pieces. His new label, Prashant Goyal Couture, features out-of-the-box, exclusive custom-made designer creations, currently in vogue.



Prashant Goyal Couture pre-launched in 2021 and dominated Fall Fashion Week with comfort, style, and elegance.

Featuring fashion-forward styles with everything jeweled and shimmering, from work-classy to party-ready – it’s perfect for the new year! The brand flaunts sophisticated to daring pieces and cute knit crop tops and couture dresses. Prashant Goyal Couture focuses on using eco-friendly fabrics, rare silks, and organic cotton. All the pieces are meticulously hand-crafted with beaded accents and exhibited in various shades of colors. Planned for the 2022 Spring launch are fashion-forward color trends: sky blue, soft lilac, canary yellow, and scarlet.

Prashant Goyal Couture is new to the fashion scene, however, the brand has already gained notoriety, having published internationally in ELLE, L’Officiel, Ellements, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Maxim, and the brand is creating uniqueness in every design, showcasing a splash of Heritage & Couture.

World-renowned designer Prashant Goyal is no stranger to the Fashion World. He made a significant impact on the Fashion Industry with his success of Heritage India Fashions, formed in 2017 with his artistic wife, Ruchi Goyal. He captivates audiences by incorporating his cultural influences into colorful, unique, one-of-a-kind tailored pieces. Prashant’s designs are a fusion of Western influence and traditional Indian formal wear that appeal to his broad client base. The designs have graced the covers of numerous magazines showcasing an exclusive collection of formal gowns, men’s Sherwani’s, ornate Lehengas, Sarees, and Anarkali suits. In addition, the brand has been featured on many prominent TV shows and movie productions and worn by numerous Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities.

In 2022, the brand will showcase the most sought-after Fall and Spring trends such as knitwear, bohemian florals, scarfs, jackets with folk-inspired patterns, and flaunt some unexpected lively playful designs, colors, and motifs. The collection is made from organic and sustainably sourced materials and designed, manufactured, distributed, and used in environmentally friendly ways. “The new 2022 Spring Collection represents the times we live in, which are constantly changing and impacting everyone worldwide. Our imperative is to recycle and take care of our planet in making clothing that will last a lifetime. This journey creating a new brand is a great learning experience. Working with so many different people from the fashion fraternity has taught me not to take anyone at face value. It’s hard to trust anyone. Just follow your instincts,” quoted Mr. Goyal.

Prashant Goyal’s Couture line features Nehru Jackets embroidered in precious exotic gems and beads in various fall and spring tones. His custom-made Nehru jackets are hip-length tailored coats, with a mandarin collar, crafted in rich 18th century embroidered silks and rare fabrics. The line also features knee-length asymmetric Sherwani jackets trimmed with gold. These timeless blazers are created for the ‘new woman of today’ and are one-of-a-kind sophisticated pieces. Both chic and trendy, the jackets match great with baggy Harem Indo-inspired pants and crop tops, skirts, Dhoti pants, scarfs, and can be worn with western boots, heels, or flats. Pair them with jeans or nice dress pants to impress on a night out on the town.

Prashant creates each tailored jacket to “let the woman wearing the fabric be free and one within herself.”

The couture line also features mini couture dresses. The rules of a successful outfit are to put yourself in the spotlight. Prashant’s mini pieces do just that, each crafted uniquely, embellished with striking gems and gorgeous Swarovski crystals. These lively mini flirty couture dresses with high slits, and bedazzled in rhinestones, make a lasting impression and are exclusive to Prashant Goyal Couture.

The latest crop tops are a cut above the rest – highlighting cute, comfortable, and flirty designs perfect for any occasion. Ruchi Goyal, Prashant’s wife, hand knits each piece and makes Indian jewelry to match. She creates one-of-a-kind handmade knit crochet clothing, including halter tops, dresses, skirts, and drawstring shorts using colors of pastels, florals, and matching patterns in autumn shades that come in a variety of sizes. The Spring butterfly crop tops are designed in unique crochet patterns styled as sleeveless or sleeved and can be paired with Ruchi’s exclusive handmade knitted floral sweaters. The custom-made knitwear brand is unique and fashionable. You can match with silky flared pants or capris, heels, or flip flops and be in style. Prashant emphasizes that “The knitwear encompasses the new women of today, willing to explore and wear what makes them feel sexy, glamorous and beautiful.”

Prashant is launching many more artistic pieces that will liven up any closet this 2022. Striking designs include mini skirts and pants along with embroidered crop tops that are certain to impress. The designs feature embroidered hand stitching inspired by folk art from northern India, bringing a more modern style in today’s world of couture.

The launch of Prashant Goyal Couture has had many setbacks, and even though COVID caused his family-owned factory in India to shut down, he didn’t stop designing. Prashant credits his extensive fabric suppliers, the team of tailors, and embroidery artisans, who bring his designs to life.

Prashant Goyal Couture’s new collection of crochet, leather, mini skirts, and dresses will be featured on billboards in Times Square on January 13 and in February for New York Fashion Week 2022, featuring model and actress, Holly Zuelle, wearing haute couture one-of-a-kind designs.

Prashant Goyal is excited to debut the couture collection at NYFW hiTechMODA Réversion on February 12, 2022, at the iconic Edison Ballroom.

Prashant Goyal is an influential fashion designer of his time with a growing emphasis on fair trade, eco-friendly fabrics, and love for “Heritage” as he continues to follow a new journey into audacious Indo-Western Couture. Prashant Goyal is an active philanthropist and supports charity organizations. He believes it’s important to give back to the community.

To learn more about the Prashant Goyal Couture label, go to PrashantGoyalCouture.com or stop by their New York City location, Heritage India Fashions, 131 Lexington Avenue New York, NY, 10016.

