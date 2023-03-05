Sirivannavari Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Collection Paris Fashion Week

After receiving her Bachelor degree of Fine and Applied Arts from the Department of Creative Arts at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok in 2008, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya subsequently pursued her postgraduate studies at L’ Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne (IFM) in Paris, France, where she graduated with a master in design.

Having developed an early interest in fashion and in Thai textiles from her grandmother, Queen Sirikit, HRH Princess Sirivannavari began her career in Fashion by securing internships with some of the world’s most influential luxury houses, including Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Balmain, and Bulgari. Her support of the Thai Silk industry forms the foundation of her interest in fashion, and she often uses Thai silk in her creations.

After working with Western designers, she decided to explore also other Asian fashion, and studied ‘Kimono Printing and Applied Art’ at Kinsai Yusen in Kyoto, Japan.

Sirivannavari

Alongside running her fashion company, her royal duties, social and humanitarian work, she is also known for her exceptional talents in sports and music.

Following the footstep of her grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother who has dedicated her royal patronage to preserve Thai silk and Thai traditional hand-woven textiles, and to secure the future of Thai weaving villages across the nation, HRH Princess Sirivannavari is determined to continue and develop Her Majesty’s work as well as pursuing her own dreams in the art fields.

ABOUT

SIRIVANNAVARI is a luxury fashion brand recognized for its creativity, distinguished designs, and savoir-faire fashion that incorporates femininity with masculine silhouettes, graphic prints, artisanal techniques, and cross-cultural aesthetic touch.

SIRIVANNAVARI’s essence embodies luxury while celebrating women’s body and empowerment. With in-house embroidery artisans, SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier and Embroidery Academy play a vital role in developing the brand know-how by combining traditional Thai embroidery craftsmanship with Western skills.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya founded her eponymous label in 2005 and assumed the role of creative director.

A success story of 17 years in Thailand, SIRIVANNAVARI, distinguished by its focus on creativity and savoir-faire; its blend of Western styles with Thai heritage, and its support for the Thai textile and artisan industry, has a unique positioning in the fashion world.

SIRIVANNAVARI offers a wide range of products categories, which include haute couture, bridal couture, ready-to-wear, menswear, accessories, leather goods, high jewelry and costume jewelry.

Throughout the years, SIRIVANNAVARI has joined with various renowned international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Shiseido and Volkswagen in creative collaborations.

The presentation of the Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection in Paris opens a new chapter for the brand internationally.

On March 17, SIRIVANNAVARI will open a pop-up store at La Rinascente in Milan presenting the Spring/Summer collection.

##

Learn More

@sirivannavari_shop

sirivannavari.com

With love,

FWO