(Probably) Real: adidas Originals Celebrates the Arrival of its Inaugural NFT Wearables Collection with Immersive Event in Miami

To mark the launch of its first ever collection of virtual wearables, this December, adidas Originals hosted (Probably) Real – an immersive, invite-only event that redefined our relationship with physical and virtual space in Miami.

Through the use of immersive screens and AR technology, the product-led experience took hundreds of visitors on a journey through the adidas web3 universe – from its origins in 2021 to the launch of the brand’s first ever collection of NFT wearables, “Virtual Gear”.

Held at the Rudolf Budja Gallery, the event was divided into three distinct experiential realms. Upon entry, guests are guided into the first room, containing a 360-degree display of the brand’s ‘Virtual Gear’ brought to life on a range of virtual avatars. Offering a preview of adidas’ Virtual Gear in motion, while exploring the future of fashion presentations through impossible perspectives, this space plays sets the scene for the potential applicability that digital wearables represent as a new product category for adidas

(Probably) Real: adidas Originals

Visitors then transition between virtual and real spaces as they enter ‘Indigo’s Lab’. Known as the creative powerhouse leading adidas’ journey ‘Into The Metaverse’, the adidas Bored Ape NFT, Indigo Herz, opens their lab to attendees with an array of impossible sketches and real-time builds for a selection of the “Virtual Gear – Genesis Collection”. Traversing into the metaverse, the final space – ‘(Probably) A Dressing Room’ – invites guests to try on the Virtual Gear collection in real time through a DressX interactive AR Mirror.

Finally, the event closed with a live performance from 2022 Grammy nominee, Pusha-T.

About the Event

Open from 4-10pm on December 3rd, (Probably) Real was an invitation only event with a limited number of tickets being assigned via Tokenproof to ITM holders, BAYC & MAYC holders, AdmitOne holders, and Punks Comic & Founders Dao holders.

adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

##