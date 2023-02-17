NYFW Runways Take Gotham Hall by Storm

As NYFW hiTechMODA officially kicked off, the internet and social media became jam-packed with photos and videos of the designers’ collections. On February 10, crowds gathered around Gotham Hall as early as 7 AM. Despite the freezing weather, hundreds arrived at the venue driven by their passion for fashion shows showcased by pioneering production company hiTechMODA.

hiTechMODA, as a production company, stood by its promise to revive fashion with continuing opportunities for both emerging and established brands, with rapid sellouts for 11 shows over the two-day event. This season, hiTechMODA immersed the audience in the grandeur of Gotham Hall, with the looks from 34 designers showcased by over 1000 models peppered with entertainment throughout the event.

hitechmoda

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week tickets

With love,

FWO