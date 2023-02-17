NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: A model walks the runway wearing NanaLola Couture during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)
NYFW Runways Take Gotham Hall by Storm

As NYFW hiTechMODA officially kicked off, the internet and social media became jam-packed with photos and videos of the designers’ collections. On February 10, crowds gathered around Gotham Hall as early as 7 AM. Despite the freezing weather, hundreds arrived at the venue driven by their passion for fashion shows showcased by pioneering production company hiTechMODA.

hiTechMODA, as a production company, stood by its promise to revive fashion with continuing opportunities for both emerging and established brands, with rapid sellouts for 11 shows over the two-day event. This season, hiTechMODA immersed the audience in the grandeur of Gotham Hall, with the looks from 34 designers showcased by over 1000 models peppered with entertainment throughout the event.

