Marrisa Wilson Fall/Winter 2023 Runway at New York Fashion Week

MARRISA WILSON is built around the philosophy that all women should be able to effortlessly express their unique personalities. By combining relaxed styling and made-for-movement fabrics with bold textiles and vibrant print artwork — all developed in-house— the MARRISA WILSON label is created for real women who live real lives.

With a focus on quality and functionality, and a colorful, optimistic aesthetic, the brand is an extension of Founder and Creative Director Marrisa Wilson’s personal belief that high-end fashion can still be attainable and inclusive. Marrisa is a first-generation Guyanese-American designer who studied in New York and Paris.

The MARRISA WILSON Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Collection was inspired by the role that art and dance have played Marrisa’s life. As both a competitive dancer and an artist since a young age, Marrisa understood that her design process has always been influenced by her connection to music. In the MW FW23 Collection, it is this relationship between movement, music, art and fashion that is presented through the label’s signature hand-painted prints and relaxed styling. This season’s print story incorporates lively, artisan designs — evoking a sense of rhythmic, melodic energy— featured on a range of relaxed silhouettes and fabrics, all made with movement in mind. Both Look 5 — a wool gaberdine popover and matching five-pocket pant set — and the bias cut maxi dress that Marrisa wore at the show featured prints that the designer hand-painted directly onto the fabric.

Marrisa Wilson

Photos: Jonas Gustavvson

The MW Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Presentation — ‘Rhythmic’ — incorporated elements of dance and movement, pulling inspiration from Marrisa’s dance background and the iconic American dancer Katherine Dunham. The evening’s presentation incorporated models, dancers and musicians, all real women who live real lives and need clothes designed by someone who understands that. Models danced down the runway to live music by Hera, an all-women collective of musicians and composers whose debut single is set to be released next month. The group consists of talented multi-instrumentalists and vocalists who have created a unique sound that blends together traditional jazz and R&B with modern production and songwriting techniques that transcends genre.

Guests arrived at the show wearing MARRISA WILSON Spring/Summer 2023 styles. A few notable attendees included Leyna Bloom, Jenee Naylor, Karen Blanchard and Thania Peck. There was even a special guest appearance by iconic American fashion model, Pat Cleveland.

Pat Cleveland attained success in the 1960s and 1970s and was one of the first African-American models within the fashion industry to achieve prominence as both a runway, and print model. Pat studied under Katherine Dunham, who was a dancer, choreographer, anthropologist, and social activist, and has been called the “matriarch and queen mother of black dance.” Pat and Katherine hold major influence in terms of inspiration and design for the MW FW23 Collection and show concept, so inclusion of Pat Cleveland into the presentation was an impactful and memorable experience for both Marrisa Wilson personally, and the MARRISA WILSON label.

Pat closed the show by dancing down the runway in the MW FW23 two-tone wool sweater and tweed tiered skirt, and joined Marrisa hand in hand for the designer curtain call.

MARRISA WILSON also partnered with incredible artists from Kevyn Aucoin and Oribe to prep the models for the evening. Kevyn Aucoin is a visionary collection of cosmetics and tools that reflect artistic expertise and philosophies, which is deeply rooted in values of empowerment, originality, and inclusivity. Oribe, co-founded by Oribe Canales, features a range of products grounded in traditional hairstyling and blended with leading technology and the finest ingredients.

Models had their skin prepped pre-show with products from Dieux, a clinically vetted skincare label, and were styled with Goshwara jewelry, Commando hosiery, and Beautiisoles footwear.

The presentation flowed from a seamless blend of dance, music, and fashion, into a lively after-party. Guests enjoyed speciality cocktails supplied by SelvaRey and charcuterie cups from Gotham Catering, and took home items from Kevyn Aucoin, Oribe, Dieux and CubedStyle.

SHOW CREDITS

CREATIVE DIRECTION & CHOREOGRAPHER – MARRISA WILSON

BRAND DIRECTION & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – BEN BASKIN

PRODUCTION – JUDITH RICE & ASSOCIATES, LTD.

STYLIST – KATHIE YOUNG

CASTING DIRECTOR – DAVID MILOSEVICH

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY – KARSTON TANNIS

PUBLIC RELATIONS – BEVERLY BOND PR

SALES – KAKI PAIGE | THE MIDNIGHT PROJECTS

HAIR – KIEN HOANG FOR ORIBE

MAKEUP – NICK LUJAN FOR KEVYN AUCOIN

##

Learn More

marrisawilsonny.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO