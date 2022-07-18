Luli Fama Presented See-Now, Buy-Now, Italian Inspired Collection on the Runway for Miami Swim Week

The Miami-based brand most admired for its eccentric prints, colorful styles and hip-hugging silhouettes was the most-raved about fashion show at Swim Week on Miami Beach.

Known best for its original prints, body hugging silhouettes and unique construction throughout hundreds of its swimwear styles, Luli Fama has been on the swimwear scene for over 15 years. The brand showcased a four-part collection on the runway at Paraiso Miami Beach for Swim Week.

Vibrant, colorful prints from metallic blues to lime green and everything in between – left guests of the fully attended show wanting each piece that came down the runway. Aerialists were strung above the catwalk while each model came out showing each new look. The star-studded cast of models included Charly Jordan, Cindy Prado, Shannon De Lima, Georgina Mazzeo and Jena Frumes – who strutted down the runway with the support of Jason Derulo and their one-year-old son, who sat front row. Netflix’s Selling Sunset star, Mary Fitzgerald also attended the show with Malu Trevejo on Saturday night in Miami.



Luli Fama

Photos: Luli Fama

Smooth and ribbed lycra swimsuits were presented in one and two piece styles alongside many metallic styles and strong jewel tones to channel an era of retrofitted suits in the Italian-inspired runway show. Luli Fama’s two Miami flagship store locations in Doral and Coral Gables’ The Shops at Merrick Park are must-visit swimwear shopping destinations. The show was also attended by hundreds of international retailers and top-tier fashion editors following the brand’s Swim Week Brunch at The Mondrian earlier that day. “The Italian inspired collection was inspired by the magic of Capri and the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The bright and bold colors are inspired by the coast, the lemons, the florals and all things that transport you to a seaside villa on holiday to this magical region.” says Founder and Designer of Luli Fama, Lourdes Hanimian.

Luli Fama also unveiled its Resort and Cruise 2023 collection including a new category for the brand, Ready-to-Wear. A line of sequin dresses and retro style jumpsuits, take any Luli Babe from a brunch to a dinner – or an evening sailing through the Amalfi! The swim and resort collections are available for purchase immediately following the runway show.

The family-owned brand prides itself in crafting original prints and designs from start to finish. “Fit is so important to us and pieces are meticulously made to fit correctly on our Luli babes in a range of sizes from XS-XL. We own our factory in Colombia and employ over 300 women who have worked for Luli Fama for many years – these women (our real Luli Babes) are nearly all heads of their households and we couldn’t do the work we do, without them” continues Hanimian.

Luli Fama has been spotted on celebrities including Camila Cabello, Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Claudio, Alessandra Ambrosio, Britney Spears, Natty Natasha, Paloma Mami, Lele Pons, Larsa Pippen and Adriana Lima.

##

Learn More

@lulifamaswimwear

lulifama.com

With love,

FWO