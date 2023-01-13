FWO
FWO

Jan-Jan Van Essche FW23 Show

With his debut show, Jan-Jan Van Essche shares his philosophy and approach to contemporary fashion through a triptych presentation.

Taking the audience from a runway show on the subtle rhythm of the music by composer Willem Ardui, to a poetically intense dance performance by six dancers. The renowned choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, created a piece emphasizing the story of the collection and lifting the moment to another realm.

Jan-Jan Van Essche

For the finale, Jan-Jan wanted to surprise his audience with the 24 models lined up in front of the ancient frescos on the walls of the graceful Santa Maria Novella cloister, matching and blending the color palette of the silhouettes, merging the ancient and the contemporary.

Here the guests could have a close-up look, while absorbing live music and singing by the Japanese taiko player Tsubasa Hori underneath the open sky.

A rite of passage to a new chapter in the life of the Jan-Jan Van Essche collection.

##

Learn More

janjanvanessche.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

New York Men’s Day Presented by CROSS EYED MOOSE Announces Dates, Location and Line Up for Fall/Winter 2023 Collections

Men's FWO -
Agentry PR is excited to announce that NYMD’s 19th bi-annual menswear collective, presented by CROSS EYED MOOSE, will kick off on Friday, February...
Read more

Fashion Scout China Film Festival Winners Announced

World FWO -
Fashion Scout China's Film Festival came to a close on 4th January, where 40 successful fashion films of outstanding designers from China and across...
Read more

Fashion Week Producer “Spotlight” Puts the Focus on Designers

Paris FWO -
Anew producer is putting emerging designers in focus during Paris Fashion Week: Meet Spotlight. We sat down with the founders to find learn more about...
Read more

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.