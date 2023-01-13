Jan-Jan Van Essche FW23 Show

With his debut show, Jan-Jan Van Essche shares his philosophy and approach to contemporary fashion through a triptych presentation.

Taking the audience from a runway show on the subtle rhythm of the music by composer Willem Ardui, to a poetically intense dance performance by six dancers. The renowned choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, created a piece emphasizing the story of the collection and lifting the moment to another realm.

For the finale, Jan-Jan wanted to surprise his audience with the 24 models lined up in front of the ancient frescos on the walls of the graceful Santa Maria Novella cloister, matching and blending the color palette of the silhouettes, merging the ancient and the contemporary.

Here the guests could have a close-up look, while absorbing live music and singing by the Japanese taiko player Tsubasa Hori underneath the open sky.

A rite of passage to a new chapter in the life of the Jan-Jan Van Essche collection.

