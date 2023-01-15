Hoi Fashion Week London February 2023

(DivaBigg Photos: Neal Richardson, Carissa Glanton)

House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

‘Uniting the World of Creativity’ under ONE roof. Highlighting: fashion, beauty, creativity, art, VR and diversity. Overcoming the current global obstacles FASHION CAN’T BE STOPPED, FASHION CAN NEVER BE STOPPED!

Hoi Fashion Week

The Fashion House has always taken great pride of offering opportunities to all creatives from all backgrounds and all ages from around the world upon their platform.

This upcoming season the show continues to celebrate beauty and diversity on their platform of models of all AGES, SHAPE, HEIGHT, BACKGROUNDS from around the WORLD! Setting the STANDARD as market LEADERS not followers! The event will be held at the Leonardo Royal St Pauls London Hotel in the heart of the City of London on Saturday 18th February 2023.

With new and emerging designers, performances and VIRTUAL experiences, HoI Fashion Week London will be continues to bring guests to a whole new EXPERIENCE in fashion.

HoI Fashion Week London maintains their position as one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is which this platform stands for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation and continues to showcase their creatives and shake the pillars of the fashion industry as the innovative voices of fashion.

Just a few high lights on some of our designers showcasing:

This season Grand Opening of Segment ONE is Love Collection based in the UK of Vietnamese heritage. The designer Anna Hoang is 13 years old who has previously designed children’s wear. This season this young designer will be launching her first collection for men and women wears. As well as this launch, highlighting and celebrating the 50 year relationship between UK and Vietnam. At a young age Anna is being being supported by the Vietnamese government officials both in UK and Vietnam.

Our finale of Segment ONE We are honoured that HM Queen Sirkit of Thailand will be supporting some of the most talented fashion brands from Thailand working with the Mayor of Yalacity who be bring some of the upcoming creative brands from Thailand.

JCidel: Jeannie B. Cidel early childhood years were filled with wonder as she navigated her love for bold colors, abstract art, geometric shapes and exquisite fashion. She had a creative imagination beyond her years and would often walk with a sketch pad to doodle fashion styles she longed to create.

Jeannie had a recurring sensation for an avant-garde fashion styling concept inspired by extraordinary character. She used placemats, metal netting, burlap and rattan webbing found in her home to make clutch bags and would also attempt to create her own abstract art by painting bold colors onto blank canvas material.

Jeannie rediscovered her gift of designing and handcrafting clutch bags following the 2008 Great Recession and put her creative talents to work. However, she could not find more high-quality fabrics or distinct artwork to fit her vision.

This led Jeannie on a journey to search out high-quality textiles and signature works of art from distinguished Artists to complete her imagination for an exclusive, timeless and posh handbag collection. She ignited collaborations with world renown Artists: Roberto Alborghetti, Darryl Schiff and Fu Wenjun for their inspiring and iconic works that goes beyond traditions.

Jeannie is now fulfilling her vision by elevating the styling of fashion enthusiasts with JCIDEL’s daring and quintessential handbag collection that transcends cultural norms.

DivaBigg: Our solo segment will be the first of its kind. DivaBigg returning to our platform, is launching their fashion film documenatry on fashion and plus size and how the industry is changing….. but is it changing fast enough? Is this really being embraced? This documentary will be high lighting the truths, the struggles and the change. The documenatry ‘Fat is Fashion’ will be exclusively premiered in London at our show, creating a cinematic experience including popcorn for all our guests. DivaBigg will also launch their latest collection for women with real ‘Curves’.

Andre Sorino: André Soriano. Visionary, Artist, and Fashion Genius. André’s designs and Collection is a carefully crafted masterpiece in every work of art.

His designs includes a variety of garments from active wear to classic evening wear, specialising in elegant bridal wear and couture gowns. Andre prides himself on only creating and selecting luxury fabrics such as silk, velvet, chiffon, satin, brocade, taffeta and charmeuse. Andre embraces the idea that ‘fashion is freedom.’

André Soriano’s interest in the fashion apparel and design field began at an early age. His mother “Josephine” designed clothing for her family and taught André the basics of clothing construction as well as exposing him to arts and theatrics . His designs have been featured in Italian Vogue and other national US publications.

Andre also was the break out star designers & tv personality In 2013, when he competed on the First season Bravo TV “Styled to Rock”, a fashion reality show (produced by Robyn RIHANNA ) which gave him the exposure, and with that he amassed a rotating roster of celebrity clientele. Leading to his designs being worn on multiple red carpets, award shows such as the Grammys, Golden Globes, and Emmy awards just to name a few.

Pam Pinay: The journey of this amazing designer is inspirational. In March of 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 global pandemic, two Filipina artists based in Europe founded the brand PamPinay as a social project. Pamela Gotangco, a multi-awarded visual artist based in Switzerland and Christian Belaro, a graphic fashioner based in England were answering the need of Filipino women seamstresses and weavers in the Philippines. PamPinay is a collection of high-quality wearable art that showcases one hundred percent Filipino made crafts. It aims to promote social entrepreneurship, sustainability and responsible branding. The materials for the collection included weaving from the various indigenous communities in the Philippines to provide income opportunities for the local artisans.

“When the global pandemic paralyzed world economies, I was thinking of ways how my art could be part of the solution that the pandemic posed to women in the economically challenged areas of the Philippines”, says Pamela Gotangco. And for Christian Belaro, a year into the pandemic, it had become an imperative to support those in need. An online collaboration was formed when strict travel restrictions were imposed. The first design was born in May of 2021 and was produced a month after. The PamPinay process starts with Pamela Gotangco painting the fabric design in Switzerland, translating the design digitally in the United Kingdom, printing the fabrics in the Philippines.

Maria Mahlmann – MM REMIX: Based in Germany, Maria is established with a large client base and their design are a modern chic with a twist of vintage essence. Maria has worked with big brands such as Christian Lacroix and Coco Chanel to name but a few before establishing as an independent.

Zaira Christa: Young age of 18 years is launching their very first couture collection on our platform. Zaira is studying music at Oxford University. With musical creative talent and a flair for fashion, Zaira’s collection will bring fashion and music together with their creations.

Pimpa Paris: Based in Thailand, this will be the first time that Pimpa Paris will be showcasing internationally. Using the technique and unique fabric from Thailand, this designer has created garments with a unique Thai cultural essence which can be worn by any woman from any where around the world. Pimpa graduated from Chambre Syndicate de la Couture Parisienne) Which is a well known high fashion and design institution boasting many famous alumni such as Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavawi and Olivier Lepidus. Having spent over 15 years studying and working in France, she returned to Thailand and became a consultant and lecturer. Transferring her design knowledge and product development for communities through various projects of government, state enterprises, private sectors.

Links by Gwen: First showcased on the House of iKons Fashion London Platform February 2017. Since then this designer has showcased around the world. Each garments are made of chains and links. Each design is creative piece of art. The technique used by this designer creates elegance in each piece, which is master craftmanship this designer has achieved.

Will Franco: Returning back to our platform from February 2020. Each gown is the perfect red carpet look. Since our London 2020 show, Will Franco has showcased around the world, and his designs featured in a number of international fashion publications such as Vogue and Harpers Bazaar.

Schedule for Show Saturday 18th February 2023

Networking & Exhibition Starts from 12.00pm till 8.00pm:

Exhibition doors open from 12.00pm

Exhibitors:

1. Vip 360

2. Raaj K Asthetics

3. Love Collection

4. PamPinay

5. AveriStar

6. Fantasma

7. JCIDEL

8. Park Pharmacy

9. Zilli Coffee

10. Nacharee Thai Kitchen

11. Zaira Christa

12. InfiniteAloe

13. Tawa sponsored by Nydia Crick

Fashion Show:

Segment ONE 2.00pm

GRAND OPENING: Love Collection

Adriana Ostrowska

DNB Couture represented by The Fashion Life Tour

JCIDEL

Hafanana Swimwear represented by The Fashion Life Tour

DivaBigg

Music Performance: Anya Kay

Jhay Layson

The Fashion Life Tour

Therese Marie Collection

Apple World Collection

Love Collection

Andre Soriano

GRAND FINALE: Yalacity supported by HM The Queen Sirkit of Thailand Department of Agriculture

SOLO SEGMENT – DivaBigg 4.00pm

Premier of Documentary – ‘Fat is Fashion’ & Fashion Show of DivaBigg collection

Fashion Show

Segment TWO 5.00pm

GRAND OPENING: PIMPA Paris

Fantasma

Chavez

Jhay Layson

Maria Mahlmann MM REMIX

Music Performance: Myles Smith

The Fashion Life Tour

CLC Couture

The Fashion Life Tour

Links by Gwen

Adriana Ostrowska

Music Performance: Cooper Phillip

Pam Pinay

Perry Jones represented by The Fashion Life Tour

Zaira Christa

Tawa sponsored by Nydia Crick

GRAND FINALE – Will Franco

