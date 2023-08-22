From Pharaohs to Pop Stars: How The Roles of Wigs Have Been Changed through the Ages

As I walk past the bustling city streets, my eyes are caught by the vibrant and lively wig store. The window display is filled with a plethora of colors: radiant reds, buoyant blues, and even a few with streaks of sparkling silver. It’s a clear reminder of how wigs have become a part of our fashion culture, an item to express ourselves or simply change our appearance on the spur of the moment. The history and evolution of wigs, on the other hand, are as intricate and colorful as the wigs themselves.

The Ancient Need for Wigs

Our journey begins in the hot and sandy landscapes of ancient Egypt, around 3400-3100 B.C., where the earliest use of wigs has been recorded. Wigs were not just a fashion statement during this historical period; they were ingrained in Egyptian society and culture. They donned wigs to cover their shaved heads from the blazing sun, but over time, these hairpieces evolved into symbols of societal status. The higher the rank of the wearer, the higher the quality and complexity of the wig. Pharaohs, in particular, wore ornate wigs to demonstrate their power and wealth.

Wigs as Status Symbols

From Egypt, the fashion trend of wigs traveled to Greece and Rome. Wigs were worn by both communities, although for quite different reasons. Wigs were used rarely by the Greeks, mostly for theatrical events. The Romans, on the other hand, embraced wigs in the same way that the Egyptians did, employing them to denote status and riches.

With the fall of the Roman Empire, the popularity of wigs declined in the West for several centuries. However, they made a grand comeback during the 16th and 17th centuries. Queen Elizabeth I of England is known for her fiery red wigs. Wigs quickly became a fashion necessity among Europe’s nobles. The wearer becomes more prestigious if the wig is extravagant and voluminous.

Although wigs have been used for millennia in various cultures for a variety of purposes, including as a symbol of prestige and wealth, braided wigs have a special significance in African history and culture. Braids have long been a feature of African culture, not just for their aesthetic value but also for their cultural and spiritual significance. Braided wigs, therefore, can be considered a continuation of this rich tradition and a way to express one’s connection to African heritage and identity. The present acceptance of braided wigs as a fashion trend can be considered as a celebration and endorsement of African culture and history.

The Medical Use of Wigs

As the 18th century began, the function of wigs began to change. The Industrial Revolution brought about significant changes in society, and wigs were no longer seen as status symbols. The advent of the hairpin in the nineteenth century also enabled women to arrange their hair in more sophisticated styles, reducing the necessity for wigs in daily fashion.

The 18th and 19th centuries saw the height of wig fashion. Wigs became more ornate and were worn by both men and women. The powdered wig, introduced by King Louis XIV of France, rose to the pinnacle of fashion. These wigs were made from human hair and were powdered with flour to give them a white, powdered appearance. They were often decorated with ribbons, jewels, and other adornments.

Wigs were frequently worn during this period to conceal sickness or infection. Many people had syphilis, which resulted in hair loss and ulcers on the head and face. Wearing a wig was a technique to hide these symptoms and avoid social rejection.

During the 20th century, wigs became a crucial solution for those suffering hair loss due to medical treatments, such as chemotherapy. They allowed people to keep their beauty and self-esteem during difficult circumstances. During this time, the invention of synthetic materials made wigs more inexpensive and accessible to the general public.

Wigs in Contemporary Culture

Today, wigs are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, and their function has once again evolved. The style of wigs has become increasingly diverse, ranging from braid to cornrows to Knotless Braids. They are now regarded as an extension of one’s personality as well as a means of self-expression. Wigs are frequently worn by celebrities and music singers to establish identities or to surprise their followers with different looks. Wigs are frequently used in drag performances to defy established gender conventions and celebrate individuality.

Wigs have also become an important aspect of cosplay, allowing fans to perfectly portray their favorite characters. They are also employed in films and television shows to assist actors in transitioning into their roles, demonstrating the versatility of wigs as a prop. Wigs also demonstrate their convenience. Just like many women who love knotless braids no longer need to spend time braiding their hair, they can simply wear small knotless braids wigs to showcase their beauty and save time.

The Wig’s Journey: A Reflection

It’s fascinating to look back on this journey and observe how the function of wigs has evolved over time. From a functional remedy to the searing sun in ancient Egypt to a symbol of power and luxury in Rome and the European courts, to a soothing assistance for people suffering from medical hair loss, and now to a tool for self-expression in contemporary culture, the wig has evolved.

While the motivations for wearing wigs have varied, the desire for transformation has been a constant throughout history. Wigs have always been used as a tool to change our look and, in some ways, our identities, whether to protect, impress, hide, or express.

As I continue my walk, I pass by the wig store again. I’m looking at the wigs differently this time. I consider them as a tribute to our human desire for change and adaptation, not merely as fashion items. It serves as a reminder of our ongoing evolution, not only of our civilizations or communities, but also of our individual selves.

