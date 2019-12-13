DESIGUAL Presents Miami Loves Different FW2020 Presentation with Carlota Guerrero and Lourdes Leon at Temple House

On a Friday night during Art Basel Miami, Desigual encouraged four hundred people at Art Basel Miami Beach to kiss. To kiss a lot. To learn to love in a different way by having a good time. It wasn’t a bacchanal… it was an artistic performance which we used to launch our new brand claim. A piece directed by Catalan artist Carlota Guerrero with an afterparty helmed by DJ The Black Madonna. A gathering in one of the city’s most iconic Art Deco spaces, The Temple House, reworked as the projection mapping house.



Carlota Guerrero and Lourdes Leon

The most natural emotion: the emotion of the kiss and the nude.

You enter a large room with a sculpture of two large humans at the back. A stranger approaches and asks you to wear a white jumpsuit which you can use to blend in among the other guests. People spread out across the space and the lights change. Thirty people with very different styles, ages, statures, sizes and cultures enter with a frenetic march. These people dance freely and leap through the air. They look for their place in the sculpture and this is when everything changes. Light, music and movement are resolved in different encounters. Couples and threesomes look at each other and kiss … a long, everlasting kiss. A collective kiss that floods the space and infects the audience with the desire to kiss too, the pulse of the room elevates. And then, sensuality, excitement and provocation, the lights go down and nudity appears. The thirty bodies locked in kiss formation release themselves to offer a glimpse of their bodies and, just when you thought the performance was over… they start a party on the other side of the room with The Black Madonna, the standard bearer for LOVE, while the space is filled with a series of animations by Mau Morgo representing the everlasting kiss, dawn until dusk, different couples and threesomes in 3D. The space is filled with pink; music and dance follows…

This is the first representation of what Love Different means to us: an iconic performance filled with emotions and sexual energy with a universal language… the kiss.

At Desigual we love kisses. Because we love love. And we love nakedness. Because we love that which is natural.

At Desigual we love love.

We are emotion and we are human. Kissing tours, naked people in our stores, all kinds of couples kissing or naked, and even iconic photos of threesomes have previously been featured in this company’s campaigns. This is why we feel so comfortable with the direction that Carlota Guerrero has taken us in to represent our new claim. Because, for us, Love Different means loving your differences. And it also means loving in a different way.

