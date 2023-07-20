Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023 Arrives, a Fair that TRANSCENDS.

With fashion as the protagonist and highlighting at the same time its power of social transformation, cultural mobilization, environmental commitment and economic development, arrives Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023, two fairs that come together under the same scenario in order to make visible the integral value chain of the Fashion System.

These will be held from 25 to 27 July in Medellin, Colombia, a city that will be the meeting place for more than 30,000 visitors, 12,000 buyers and 400 exhibitors. Through scenarios such as EFFECTIVE CONNECTIONS, SPACES OF INSPIRATION and FASHION EXPRESSIONS, the city will open the doors to The Fashion Week of Colombia, as a fair that TRANSCENDS.

Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023

INSPIRATION FOR ACTION will be the largest open-access academic space in the region, bringing together more than 15,000 attendees and 28,000 spectators at the Knowledge Pavilion and Trends Forum. Finally, the axis of FASHION EXPRESSIONS will highlight fashion as an expression of culture and social transformation through more than 25 catwalks, which will highlight designers of broad trajectory, emerging entrepreneurship, circular fashion, collaborations and more.

EFFECTIVE CONNECTIONS

Specialized businesses: a space where the exponents of Colombian fashion and the world meet with buyers specialized in distribution, wholesale, and export sales to activate new business opportunities. Featured brands: Lafayette, Colors, St Even, Fajitex, Studio F, and Quest, among others. Sale to the public: the brands and enterprises of the Fashion System will connect with the final consumer through attractive and disruptive value proposals:

Fashion Market by Puntos Colombia: a space where entrepreneurs and brands will offer their proposals and collections to the final consumer, in the categories sports, casual, jewelry, footwear, intimate and beach. Talents Corner: specialized space for brands with high design content, focused on the categories clothing, casual, accessories, jewelry, beachwear and swimwear. First Circular Fashion Market by Coca-Cola System: it will be a stage for brands and enterprises that bet on sustainability and give another opportunity to products reducing their impact on the environment. EL PAUER: the Comfama platform that strengthens the cultural and creative industries will feature eleven entrepreneurs in the trade show where they can connect with buyers and visitors of the fair.



INSPIRATION FOR ACTION

Inexmoda Knowledge Pavilion – Sapiencia: space open to the public to build knowledge collectively and confront theory with practice. The topics highlighted will be Ecosystem Fashion, FashionTech and Transcendental Business. This edition will feature 9 international speakers who will present a global vision of the industry. There will be + 20 face-to-face conferences with digital transmission through the website www.colombiamoda.com.

Forum of Trends: for years, has been the obligatory stop of the fair, in this edition will present the 4 AESTHETICS OF DESIGN: Mystic, Poetic, Paradox and Indomitable; of the season Autumn Winter 2023-2024, through textile samples, samples of finished product and conferences.

FASHION EXPRESSIONS

Catwalks: fashion experiences where designers and brands will present their new collections with bets on sustainability, innovation, and social transformation. In addition, La Semana de la Moda de Colombia, will feature the first catwalk where a collection will be presented 100% elaborated with remanufacture processes, this will be “Loco Afán”, designer Alejandro Crocker with the support of the German Cooperation Agency, The Sorceress and the Bolivar Davivienda Foundation, on Thursday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m. in Plaza Mayor.

Lifestyle: will be creative formats that will allow brands to connect with the lifestyle of different audiences through interventions such as flash mobs and brand activations.

OTHER SPACES OF SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability Route: in an iconic tour, more than 50 brands will be able to highlight their sustainable practices and projects in environmental, social, and cultural matters, from the main SDGs to the environmental level. You can find leading brands in circularity such as: Lafayette, St Even, Proelastos, Alea Hardware, Plan Basic, Guzo Atelier and Manifesta.

Materials Library is a collection of materials with the purpose of being a source of information to update visitors on materials and new textile developments that promise innovation for the future in different sectors.

In the framework of the 35 years of Inexmoda, a foundation institute that has historically boosted the Colombian Fashion System through the knowledge, connection, and transformation of the most relevant actors in the industry, The fair will take the city with a special commitment to circularity, seeking to contribute to the consolidation of a more conscious industry, which promotes sustainable practices.

##

Learn More

Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023

With love,

FWO