Boohoo And Boohooman Runway Show

Mega Online Global Retail Giant Boohoo And Boohooman Hosted First Ever Runway Show In Partnership With Miami Swim Week

Renowned fashion e-retailer boohoo and boohooMAN announced their first-ever live runway show at Miami Swim Week and kicked off the summer with a big splash, closing out Miami’s hottest weekend by taking over the luxurious Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion on Saturday, July 10. Ty Dolla Sign rocked the stage along with celebrity rapper Saweetie who sat front row. Nikita Dragun, trans icon and influencer closed out the runway show with a bang by showcasing a stunning blue two-piece bikini.



Boohoo And Boohooman

Models such as: Suede Brooks, Erika Costell, and Kara Del Toro strutted their stuff on the runway show with TikTok Stars Olivia Ponton, Charly Jordan, Madison Lewis, Tessa Brooks, Hunter Rowland, Hootie Hurley, and Jean Victor Mackie.

Other special guest appearances included social media star Lele Pons and singer Austin Mahone. Those unable to attend the runway show were able to tune into boohoo’s Instagram livestream and TikTok to see the show.

Boohoo and boohooMAN showcased diverse models representing all different shapes, sizes and ethnicities in a 30+ piece collection, curated for all body types in sizes US 2 -24 and S-XXL. Available exclusively at boohoo.com/womens/swimwear.

The show livestreamed at 8:00 PM on boohoo’s Instagram, @boohoo, and their TikTok @boohoo, make sure to check out all the featured products from the runway show on boohoo’s swimwear category.

##

Learn More

@boohoo

boohoo.com

With love,

FWO