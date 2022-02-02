Bikinilista – Luxury Bikini Fashion from Italy

A new star shines on the sky of fashion: The luxury bikini brand Bikinilista mesmerizes fashionistas in over 86 countries worldwide.

High-quality swimwear is rather rare, as most bikinis are either trendy or comfortable. Bikinilista combines both traits and creates high-end swimwear for any body shape, taste and activity level. But what makes Bikinilista so special to fashionistas all over the globe?

Bikinis from High Quality Fabrics

Bikinilista is an Italian fashion brand that focuses on swimwear and matching accessories such as high-quality sunglasses, soft beach towels and trendy cover-ups. As most people know, Italy is the home base of many well-known fashion brands. That’s because the Italians´ sense of style and fashion is unique, but also because Italian designers attach high importance to quality.

Italian fabrics are known to be durable yet soft and supple. Long story short: They feel like a second skin. While Italian fabrics have become a permanent part of the general fashion industry, thanks to Bikinilista, they now play a role in the swimwear industry, too.

Why Quality Is So Important

Some people may argue that bikinis are never worn for a long time, maybe not even on a regular basis. So why invest in a high-quality bikini and not just in one that is trending? A proper fit is crucial in order to feel confident in a piece of clothing that reveals so much skin.

Low-quality bikinis usually don´t fit well and leave harmful and ugly pressure marks where their seams touch the skin when they’re too tight. As soon as they get wet – which, at some point, most bikinis usually do -, they completely lose their fit and don’t offer any support.

Swimwear that is made out of fine fabrics, however offers you support in all the right places. By doing so, it allows you to relax: no permanent refastening and adjusting, which usually leaves women feel awkward not about their bikini, but about themselves. A high-quality bikini that feels like a second skin brings out the best of you, as it lets you shine and radiate your confidence. Fashionistas know that effect from wearing high-end clothing. So why leave things up to chance when looking for the perfect bikini to purchase?

About Bikinilista

Bikinilista is a European company with its headquarters situated in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s Italian designers have dedicated themselves and their work to high-quality beach fashion that combines wear comfort and the most recent bikini trends. Thanks to efficient express shipping, Bikinilista can ship the beautiful swimwear to more than 86 countries all around the globe.

The Bikinilista Portfolio – Shop the 2022 Bikini Trends

Bikinilista, said to be a partner brand of the LVMH group, is always one step ahead when it comes to identifying new trends and demands. That’s why women of any body shape and size can easily find the perfect bikini on the Bikinilista website.

Different Cuts and Styles

Each body is individual, which is why some women feel better wearing a certain cut of bikini while other women may prefer a different style. The designers at Bikinilista are aware of that and offer diverse cuts, styles and fits such as high-waisted bikini bottoms, bandeau tops, triangle tops, neckholder tops or balconette tops – you name it.

Stunning Details

Bikinilista is a sophisticated brand that will set any fashionista´s heart on fire thanks to unique details. Asymmetrical straps and playful details like knots and ruffles make each bikini a downright eyecatcher.

Strong Messages

Many of Bikinilista´s most popular bikinis convince with bold colors that will match your skin perfectly and look good on pale skin, sun-kissed skin as well as on POCs´ skin. Wear those bold colors with confidence and the beach is yours. You are sure to attract attention and get people wonder where you’ve bought your perfect bikini. Thanks to the smooth fabric and the high quality, your swimwear will stay in place at any given time or activity. She, who wears Bikinilista, is a real Italian Bellissima.

