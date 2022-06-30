Agnès b. Homme Spring Summer 2023

For this summer 2023, agnès b. presents a men’s collection through four major themes dear to the designer: In the street, Parisian elegance, workwear and Paris Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The street looks in the collection are inspired by the photos and artistic eye of agnès. In particular with the “rain” photoprint jacket and the & “if these walls could talk” printed jacket. These pieces are produced in fluid and comfortable fabrics including cotton jersey, fleece and technical nylon.

Parisian elegance can be found in light-colored outfits with a reinterpreted safari jacket in beige or green flecked linen and a new raincoat in linen-cotton.

Agnès has always loved the bolo tie, a very masculine signature, which is worn tightly around the neck. As always, several shirts in exclusive prints, more graphic this summer.



Agnès b. Homme

The suit, another essential of the agnès b. men’s wardrobe, is present in this collection in linen, striped cotton and comfortable cotton jersey.

No agnès b. collection without workwear! The designer had fun reworking this emblematic piece by dipping it in a dye bath for a tie-dye effect in orange and grey tones.

New: a shirt with lace-up pockets created by agnès for this collection.

Agnès has always loved and dressed the rock ‘n’ roll world. Jacquard knitwear, red rose prints and the return of the Perfecto jacket, this time in jersey for more comfort.

A nod to Gainsbourg with the striped double-breasted jacket, the casual shirt and the thin leather tie. Elegant silhouettes that are always rocking!

