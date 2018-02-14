Vivienne Tam NYFW FW18

The collection is inspired by a spiritual expedition through the Himalayas to Tibet, evoking the infinite essence of love, and the discovery of its vibrant topography, art, culture and indigenous people. Exploration of this mystical landscape imbued with a sense of timelessness, finds expression in a compelling collection that imagines the urban traveler’s journey over the mountainous terrain in pilgrimage.



Vivienne Tam: NYFW FW18

The collection, rendered in varying hues of burnt orange, gradations of earthy khaki, red, burgundy, brown, blue, deep turquoise and Tara green, which a touch of black and white, is iterated in wool, silk, corduroy, techno-fabric, tulle mesh and lace as well hi-tech conductive material and knits, for warmth and comfort. The mélange of contrasting patterns and multiple plaids are accented by prints and signature colorful, hand-crafted embroideries depicting universal Mandalas, and the muse, Green Tara.

Silhouettes are loose and multi-layered, in the nomadic tradition, and denote the yin and yang. Belted or cinched plaid jackets with puff sleeves and blouson tops are paired with long, gathered or pleated skirts that replicate the Mandala effect, and puffy quilted parkas, trench coats and oversized, boxy plaid overcoats, are omnipresent. Hooded, shearling-lined jackets and coats sometimes are trimmed with sheared Mongolian hair and are paired with ultra-suede paneled and flared skirts. Striped and fringed sweaters are also a highlight of the collection.

Complementing the looks are hand-made, beaded earrings and colorful, tasseled adjustable belts and bags.

SPECIAL NOTE: Vivienne Tam always has been known as the pioneer in merging fashion and technology and now she has further integrated tech innovations into her designs — incorporating smart textiles and wearable electronics into her new collection. Coats and sweaters with removable pieces include smart, conductive fabric with a power source to keep the wearer warm and comfortable while looking stylish.

Vivienne Tam is an international designer known for her culture-bridging, East-meets-West approach to design as well as pioneering global collaborations marrying fashion with technology. Vivienne Tam effortlessly blends her cultural roots with a modern design vocabulary recognized for its artistry. She is the author of the award-winning book China Chic and pieces from her collections are housed in the permanent archives of the world’s most prestigious museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Her most recent exhibition at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was China Through the Looking Glass.

