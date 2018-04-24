Vancouver Fashion Week Day 6 FW18

Day 6 of Vancouver Fashion Week had some more than memorable designers.

Kristen Ley designs clothing that empower women, highlighting the body without giving up comfort and artistic expression. Looks ranging from dark neutral fitted midi skirts, faux fur and structured deep emerald green colors gave the collection a dark but feminine feel.



Evan Clayton showcased an array of western inspired looks that are so on trend with the pieces I am dying to pick up this season. The collection, NAUSICAÄ, was a visual exploration of the classic Studio Ghibli film. Among the muted neutrals, soft nudes and navy a denim jacket and ass-less chaps was a cheeky standout look.

Among my favorite collections of the week was YoonKyung Jang for SETSETSET. The floral prints in shades of pinks, blues, lime green and lemon yellows brought you back to the wallpaper in your chic grandmother’s house that she put up in the 70’s and never could take down. A floral trench coat with balloon sleeves, a wide self belt and red tights was a mash up of three of the huge trends we are loving this Spring. A mustard yellow matching pantsuit with crotchet hat was a personal favorite, that I could see my favorite street style stars wearing all over the streets of NYC this summer.

Bright reds, sunshine yellow, Barney purples and goldfish oranges brought a fun, youthful feeling to the Vancouver runway. Models in pink and orange faux fur crop tops, scarves that looked like a giant tongue and custom sneakers with eye balls showed Nozomi Kuwahara ability to make even teddy bears and Sesame Street characters look cool.

Eros Tolentino presented a collection inspired by 52, the loneliest whale in the world. The way Tolentino manipulated the fabrics to create multi-dimensional textures was genius. The cuffs of tailored shirts had layers of raw edged fabrics that fluttered as the model walked, gathered waists with extreme pleating was still feminine and sexy. The white ruffled finale look was impeccably made in a couture way that wrapped the collection up effortlessly. The line was well edited, conceptual and elevated.

Wrapping up day 6 of Vancouver Fashion week was Alex S. Yu, a Vancouver local. The unisex collection was casual, wearable and hinted at the essence and naiveness of adolescence. Baby pink and red looks were ultra chic, a trend our editors are loving. The mix of statement bomber jackets and men’s shorts with structured feminine skirts and pink mini skirts was a great way for the designer to showcase a well edited collection of unisex looks fit for everyone.

