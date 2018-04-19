ThreeASFOUR’s cymaSCOPE

Represented by Showroom Seven.

When sound is tuned to certain harmonic frequencies standing waves are created on the surface of water.

For Pre-Fall 2018 threeASFOUR presents cymaSCOPE, a capsule collection using Epson’s newest digital printing technology to produce an array of prints in a variety of threeASFOUR classics.



ThreeASFOUR’s cymaSCOPE

Furthering their exploration of sound and geometry, threeASFOUR collaborated with photographer Linden Gledhill, who recorded the sacred beauty of sound using his unique process.

The images were shot through a macro lens that captured the stunning cymatic patterns by focusing on the center of a very shallow one-inch wide reservoir of water attached to a speaker known as a cymascope, and illuminated by lights, creating these vibrant prints.



Credits

threeASFOUR in collaboration with Epson

Model: Heather Goldin

Photographer: Elisabet Davids

Cymatics Photographer: Linden Gledhill

##

With love,

FWO