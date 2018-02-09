Tadashi Shoji NYFW FW18

Represented by Linda Gaunt.

Gallery 1 at Spring Studios was packed with people eager to see his new collection. As usual, Tadashi Shoji created a glamorous show filled with sleek eveningwear.

Pieces included gowns, short dresses, jumpsuits and suits made up entirely of tailored cuts, seams and silhouettes to flatter all figures.



The collection displayed Shoji’s impeccable eye for draping, ruching and pleating. His craftsmanship and fabric selection are both carefully chosen and manipulated to make his woman feel confident and look her best.

He’s been known to utilize luxe jersey, embroidered lace and featherweight tulle and was no stranger to them this season. Under the lights and against the clean Gallery floors, his collection of 37 pieces fluttered and shimmered down the runway in a range of styles to cater to every woman for every dazzling occasion.

