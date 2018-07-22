Sylvian Hyde NYFW

Last NYFW: Men’s, on July 9th, 2018 at Battery Park City in lower Manhattan, emerging designer Sylvian Hyde’s SS19 collection with Yeroc by Corey Woods eyewear was at the lily pond.

New York is home to many aspiring designers and emerging brands, but who is Sylvian Hyde?

Hyde is a native of Belize who had to leave in 2014 for his own safety. During his lengthy, dehumanizing experience at the Immigration Detention Center, he spent his days sketching his designs outfitted in Bergen County Jail-orange using improvised art supplies. With a three-inch pencil, the white rubber edges of his shoes as an improvised eraser and a safety flex pen, Hyde went to work.

Hyde later used friction, rubbing torn colored pieces of the New York Times newspaper unto specific areas of his designs to color them. With nothing but time to spare and suffering faces around him, Hyde channeled his emotions and energy into his once-impossible dream in Belize, of being a fashion designer in the land of opportunity.



Sylvian Hyde: NYFW FW19

Hyde was granted political asylum in 2016 and has made great strides with launching his luxury menswear line in February 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

Sylvian Hyde sells their luxury menswear capsule collections via their online store at sylvianhyde.com. Hyde’s aesthetic marries traditional tailoring, athleisure, and streetwear for metropolitan men.

Sylvian Hyde’s SS19 Urban Oasis themed collection featured youthfully sophisticated edgy looks, bold prints, colors and untraditional menswear and tailoring fabrics. The start of a new #Luxleisure trend is here, with athletic mesh tailored suits and outerwear by Sylvian Hyde.

