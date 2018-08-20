STYLE360 Announces 14th Year Lineup

Every season, STYLE360 hosts some of the most star-studded shows of the official NYFW schedule.

For September 2018, STYLE360 announces a powerhouse lineup of runway shows from Jessie James Decker, Rosario Dawson, Mery Racauchi x Sofia Resing, Angela Simmons, Tumbler and Tipsy, Defend Brooklyn and Jessica Abo.

Fashion event agency, A-List This season will mark the 14th annual year at New York Fashion Week dedicated to showing some of the hottest and most innovative shows at New York Fashion Week.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 10th

1:00 pm: Studio 189 by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah

7:00pm: Kittenish by Jessie James Decker

9:00 pm: After-party for Kittenish by Jessie James Decker at the Row NYC

Tuesday, September 11th

11:00 am: Mery Playa by Sofia Resing

3:00 pm: Tumbler and Tipsy by Michael Kuluva

7:00pm: DFBK: Defend Brooklyn

Wednesday, September 12th

3:00 pm: Bonnie Bouche by Angela Simmons

7:30 pm: #Unfiltered by Jessica Abo

Kicking off this iconic schedule is Studio 189 by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah. The two debuted their first show last year at STYLE360, and are hot off their CFDA Award received for sustainable fashion this past June. The line, based in USA and Ghana, focuses on empowerment, job creation, educational support and skills training.

The iconic schedule includes Studio 189 by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah

Next, country music, social media and TV star, Jessie James Decker, will present her line, Kittenish, for the first time after launching the line back in 2015. The collection presents pieces that Jessie designs herself with the goal of empowering women. “Sometimes if we feel confident and beautiful on the outside, it helps our inner beauty shine through”, Jessie comments.

Also making their fashion show debut, designer and social media personality Mery Racauchi with Brazilian Sports Illustrated Supermodel Sofia Resing have teamed up to debut an exclusive swimwear collection Mery Playa x Sofia Resing. The inspiration behind the very sexy line stems from Mery’s signature logo, the Pegasus. This mythical winged creature was created by the Olympic God of the Sea, Poseidon, acting as an ideal muse for a swimwear collection. ‘Mery Playa is a fun and fresh collection for adults,’ said the 26-year-old model. ‘It is not your basic swimsuit, it’s a piece that will make you smile.’

STYLE360 veteran, Michael Kuluva, returns to show his latest Tumbler and Tipsy line with special guest Mirai Nagasu, a U.S. figure skating national champion, 2018 Olympic Bronze Medalist, Dancing with the Stars alumni and Teen Choice Award nominee. Another STYLE360 veteran, Angela Simmons, designer, actor, producer, philanthropist, and daughter of hip hop royalty DJ Run (founder member of Run-DMC), has returned to the fashion marketplace for Spring 2019 with new collection, Bonnie Bouche. The line will target millennials and young adults while concentrating on the athleisure & activewear areas of the apparel business.

Defend Brooklyn, most notable for its co-fashion line with renowned Director Spike Lee, will be taking their fashion from retail to runway in a special debut showcase during STYLE360. Defend Brooklyn’s cult following is expected to bring out some A-list attendees including New Jersey Nets’ All-Star point guard, Spencer Dinwiddie, who will be walking in the show, as well as actor Marc John Jefferies (Starz’s Power). There will also be a special performance from Tru-Life, who recently signed with Sony Epic Records and Future’s Freebandz label.

Closing out the week will be TV journalist and personality, Jessica Abo, as she too makes her STYLE360 debut. Abo partnered with social club, IVY, for a unique fashion experience that promises to bring Jessica’s new book “Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look On Social Media” to life through an interactive fashion show pairing Jessica’s fashion line with real life, inspirational individuals who use their stature for positive change. The show will also feature a live performance by actor, writer, musician, composer, arranger, director, and producer, Jonah Platt, most well-known for his star turn as “Fiyero” in the Broadway blockbuster Wicked.

“I’m so excited about the lineup of high profile designers and bold corporate brand partners coming together to make this season one of our best ever,” said Executive Producer & Owner, David Manning, A-List Communications.

This season will be one of our best ever, said David Manning

Adding dimension and accessibility for fashion fans each year are STYLE360’s sponsors. Renewing sponsors generously supporting the September 2018 season include Not Your Mother’s® hair care (www.nymbrands.com), whose professional hairstylist team lead by Michele Carrillo will create all hair looks for the fashion shows. California award-winning wine producer, Line 39 Wines (www.line39wines.com) by O’Neill Vintners and Distillers aslo returns as well and will pour its fine selections of varietal wines including Line39 Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend, as well as Day Owl Rosé (www.dayowlwines.com ) across all STYLE360 fashion events and parties.

Another returning sponsor will be Essentia Water (www.essentiawater.com) who will keep guests hydrated and refreshed at all events. Essentia’s proprietary ionization process creates a supercharged ionized alkaline water that has clinically shown to be more effective at rehydrating, and its beautifully designed PET bottle that is BPA free will be collected for recycling after each event. The official hotel partner for the fourth consecutive year is Row NYC (www.rownyc.com), conveniently located near the STYLE360 fashion pavilion at 700 Eighth Avenue. The art-driven, New York-centric hotel will provide its elegant brand of hospitality and accommodations to celebrity and VIP guests, while also serving as STYLE360’s NYFW afterparty hub hosting the VIP red carpet party for Kittenish by Jesse James Decker in their chic District M lounge.

Skechers® (www.skechers.com) will be joining STYLE360 this year, highlighting their comeback shoe, the Skecher D’Lites. The shoes you once wore as a kid, have come back in full action- however now you know it as street style, with influencers wearing the style as a fashion statement rather than just a sneaker. Though the collection has always had a dedicated consumer base, sales accelerated across Asia over the last two years after regional marketing included K-Pop groups. In 2017, the Company relaunched an even lighter update of Skechers D’Lites in celebration of its ten-year anniversary.

New sponsor partner Foster Grant (www.fostergrant.com), the eyewear giant credited with selling the very first pair of sunglasses on the Atlantic City Boardwalk nearly 90 years ago, will activate onsite gifting talent and VIP guests with the latest in their collection. Foster Grant blends trend-right, fashion-forward style with function and affordability, selling more pairs than any other brand in the U.S.A. Foster Grant will be showcasing Kat Graham x Foster Grant, a brand new, collaborative, limited-edition collection personally curated by brand ambassador Kat Graham. Kat Graham x Foster Grant features nine modern, edgy designs drawn from worldwide trends and is available exclusively on FosterGrant.com. Twinmedix will be joining STYLE360 as the official skincare partner. Twinmedix is a pharmaceutical grade skincare solutions product line featuring cutting edge serums and high performance cleansing and exfoliating formulations, Embryoilsse the cult French skincare brand, will be onsite as a skincare sponsor. MedixBeauty, the beauty education app, will join as the official tech sponsor for STYLE360. All 3 companies will be on-site gifting products to guests, providing information and education, as well as be backstage in the hands of artists. STYLE360’s annual and favorite pro makeup artist James Vincent, will key all the shows on behalf of Embryolisse and Twinmedix.

“Each year, I have the daunting task of trying to outdo last year’s fashion events and this year, I think we’ve done it with an exciting lineup of high profile designers and bold corporate brand partners coming together to make this season one of our best ever,” states Executive Producer & Owner, David Manning, A-List Communications.

All fashion shows will again be staged at the two-level Metropolitan West located at 639 West 46th Street with special integrations along with its usual parade of celebrity guests and musical performances to be announced closer to fashion week.

For more information on this season’s designers, to get inside access, view runway trends, special promotional offers, and watch behind the scenes celebrity interviews as well as live streaming from the runway, please visit:

Style360nyfw.com

Twitter @STYLE360NYFW | Facebook /NYFWSTYLE360

Instagram @style360nyfw #STYLE360NYFW

Press Contact: Brandsway Creative

Tara Ciccone – TC@brandswaycreative.com

About Embyrolisse

Founded in 1950, Embryolisse was created by a physician as a pharmaceutical skin care brand to meet the standards of the medical profession. Passed from mother to daughter, progressive technology and up-to-date skin surface research have solidified its elite status among beauty industry professionals over decades. An innovative dermo-cosmetic, the line ranges from cleansers, to moisturizers, serums and advanced anti-aging products. For more information go to www.embryolisseusa.com.

About Essentia Water

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Essentia is known for its unique ionization process, which results in an alkaline water that is better at rehydrating1. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and the brand is now distributed widely across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel2. To learn more about Essentia, please visit www.essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

1Results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study with Essentia Water vs. a leading bottled water in healthy subjects over two hours following moderate aerobic exercise.

2IRI/SPINS/WFM P6 2018 Ending 6/17/18.

About Foster Grant (FGX)

FGX International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essilor International. FGX International is a leading designer and marketer of sunglasses, optical frames and non-prescription reading glasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands including Foster Grant®, Ryders®, Magnivision®, Gargoyles®, Corinne McCormack®, Solar Shield®, and Polinelli®. FGX International also holds licenses for brands such as Reebok®, Revlon®, Ironman®, Dockers®, Nine West®, and Panama Jack®. Based in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States, FGX International has additional offices located in New York City; San Luis Obispo, California; Toronto, Canada; Vancouver, Canada; Milan, Italy; Stoke-on-Trent, England; Chessington, England; Mexico City, Mexico; Bangalore, India and Shenzhen, China. For more information about FGX International, please visit www.fgxi.com.

About Line 39

Line 39 offers consumers a selection of varietals from Lake County, AVA, as well as the North Coast and other areas in California. Line 39 wines are versatile and sophisticated, providing a wonderful complement to a variety of foods. Line 39 offers bright, crisp refreshing whites and smooth, subtle reds of consistent flavor and quality. Line 39 wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, Pinot Noir and Petite Sirah. You can follow the brand on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Line39Wines on Facebook at www.facebook/Line39Wines and on Instagram @Line39wines #Line39wines. Visit http://www.line39wines.com/ for more information.

About Not Your Mother’s®

Coined a young cult haircare brand, Not Your Mother’s aims to provoke you to experiment with new ideas, get inspired and embrace personal style. Delivering uncompromising creative attitude, cruelty-free and USA made products, it is the company’s sixth year as STYLE360 at New York Fashion Week’s hair care partner. Not Your Mother’s fashion week hairstylist team includes top celebrity and creative stylists lead by Michele Carrillo whose clients include Paris Hilton, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Betsey Johnson, and Carolyn Murphy, among many others. For more information please visit www.nymbrands.com.

About ROW NYC

With the completion of a two-year, $140 million development, Highgate Hotels and Rockpoint Group launched Row NYC in March 2014. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s epicenter, Times Square, the illustrious property boasts contemporary guest rooms; District M, an express café and Neapolitan pizza bar; Times Square’s first indoor food market, City Kitchen; Cyc Fitness spin studio; Sugar Factory café and confectionery; and express styling bar, Glam&Go. The interior, art-driven environment and artisanal cuisine make Row NYC the first of its kind to breathe imagination into a hotel experience in Times Square. Curated by the best in their respected fields, Row NYC represents the pulse of New York and delivers it with style and comfort. For more information please visit www.rownyc.com.

About Skechers®

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, 2,651 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit http://www.skechers.com/ and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).

About Twinmedix

TWINMEDIX is dedicated to creating only the purest, most professional, pharmaceutical grade formulas in advanced delivery technologies for the daily care, nourishment and protection of skin for all ages. Gentle enough for the young and effective enough for mature clientele to be used at home on a daily basis, Twinmedix products are always paraben-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free. For more information go to www.twinmedix.com.

About MedixBeauty

MedixBeauty is the go-to mobile application for professional makeup artists and makeup enthusiasts. Follow elite celebrity makeup artists as they show you how to master flawless techniques through step-by-step, easy to follow tutorials, along with every insider tip and trick you need to help you build a thriving career in the beauty industry. From full looks to deep fundamentals, MedixBeauty will change the way you see and experience makeup application. It takes you right over the shoulder of the artists as they explain exactly how they apply the same brilliant looks they use world-wide on celebrities and artists in music, fashion, film and television. For more information, go to www.medixbeauty.com.

About STYLE360

Started in 2004, this modest fashion platform launched out of the gate as a stage for some of today’s leading fashion brand designers like Rodarte, Rebecca Minkoff, Patricia Fields, and Zaldy. Over the decade, and after a name change as well, STYLE360 New York Fashion Week has evolved into a launching pad for trending and celebrity designers such as Avril Lavigne, Daisy Fuentes, the Kardashians, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Kristin Cavallari to name a few. Likewise, fashion industry elite supermodels have graced STYLE360’s stages and venues including Karolina Kurkova, Naomi Campbell, Carol Alt, Tyson Beckford, Kendall Jenner and Jessica White, as well as countless celebrities including the Kardashians, Brooke Burke, Brittany Snow, Gerard Butler, Chris Noth, Tommy Hilfiger, Lauren Conrad, Rosario Dawson, and dozens more. An element that always separates STYLE360 shows from the usual fashion week clutter, are the high-profile musical performances each Season.

Highlights from the past ten years include performances by Austin Mahone, Wyclef Jean, Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo, Neon Trees, Cher Lloyd, Estelle and appearances by music legends like Richie Sambora, Slash, Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Pete Wentz, Rick Ross and many more.

##

Learn More

style360nyfw.com

With love,

FWO