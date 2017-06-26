Two Brands to Watch at Miami Swim Week

As we venture more deeply into summer — and even as the men’s fashion week shows are in full swing — our eyes are already on Miami Swim Week.

Now’s a great time to have a look at the Miami Swim Week schedule for what to expect, and to register if you haven’t done so.

Swimwear and resort are essential parts of the fashion (week) mix, and no one does swimwear better than Miami. To that end, FWO will be featuring some of the designers you can expect to see at the upcoming events, beginning with two very cool brands: Versakini and Salty Mermaid.



Versakini

Versakini got its start in 2015 after appearing on Shark Tank, and has showcased at Miami Swim Week before. Versatile in its approach to design and color, it’s aimed to complement any women’s figure. Influencers have enjoyed taking a dip in the pool and obsessing over their swimsuit all vacation.

it’s aimed to complement any women’s figure

Versakini’s popular Goddess Top can be worn in a dozen ways: in the form of a reversible halter top, or bandeau style — making it look like a new bathing suit every time.

Versakini’s Goddess Top can be worn in a dozen ways, to avoid tan lines

You can even switch it every hour to avoid tan lines.





Salty Mermaid

Salty Mermaid was founded by two best friends, aimed at creating swimsuits that empower the beauty of the woman within — and the world throughout. Designs include tropical prints and bright colors, but the core of the brand is as an agent of change: Salty Mermaid donates $10 of every purchase to Iracambi Organization, a Brazilian non-profit focused on keeping the country’s rainforest healthy and thriving.

Salty Mermaid donates $10 of every purchase to Iracambi Organization

Salty Mermaid has helped women find their inner #MerBabe, especially through their iconic MerBabe swimsuit, available in purple and green.

Look for these two brands at this upcoming Miami Swim Week. The schedule is still being finalized, so stay tuned!

##

Learn More

SaltyMermaid.com

Versakini.com

With love,

FWO