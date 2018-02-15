Sally Lapointe NYFW FW18

Monochrome is the word at Sally Lapointe FW18, but it’s anything but boring and it hardly feels tired. Instead it’s delightful and inventive. Where guests sat, Sally Lapointe placed a typewritten message on a substantive leaf of paper: “The 1960’s moon landing ushered in a public love affair with space. People were no longer dressing for today. They were dressing for tomorrow. Fall 2018 is really about a message of looking forward. And positivity.”

What is the look of tomorrow? Head to toe ivory, heather gray, camel, red, burgundy, and metallic gold and silver. The pants are high, cinched at the waist with a careless tie, and the winter weather is attended to with clever layering. The mini mohair capes are a standout piece, useful for tossing over another monochromatic texture for dimension. Fur makes yet another appearance as an accent on the sleeves or peeking out beneath a mini cape.

The color story feels complete and conscious, as it evolves seamlessly across the runway and it follows logic—there is no moment of head scratching. And yet for all its classic and fresh tailoring and styling, it’s not what some may think would be the future of fashion.

In fact, Lapointe hits on a modern sensibility of progressive dressing. It doesn’t commit to femininity in a traditional sense, but it accepts and embraces a feminine figure as well as an androgynous one. The collection uses rich and bold tones, oozing luxury but positively practical and eye-catching. Her collection is a deceptive one—it draws attention and pulls at the heart, despite retaining a rather classic aesthetic. And that’s it—the woman who dresses for tomorrow is tired of gimmicks, of oversaturation. She wants smart dressing, good tailoring, and rich hues.

Meet the collection of the future, meet Sally Lapointe FW18. Bravo, it was enthralling.

