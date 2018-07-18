RVCA Miami Swim Week FW19

On Sunday, July 15th, SoCal-based lifestyle brand, RVCA, celebrated the highly anticipated launch of their first ever Women’s Sport Collection, with a boxing workout led by renowned coach and RVCA advocate, Jason Parillo.

One of the best striking coaches in the MMA, Jason Parillo is the man behind the lightning quick hand and powerful striking that have become a signature weapon of many of today’s top MMA fighters.



RVCA: Miami Swim Week FW19

Hosted at the Sobekick Gym in Miami, the event began with digital influencers and fashion editors, getting their hair styled into various types of boxer braids, by BeGlammed. Guests were simultaneously outfitted in the freshly revealed RVCA Women’s Sport styles, preparing to put the new collection to the test with a high intensity boxing class. At which point, Parillo began guiding attendees through the RVCA branded workout. Followed immediately by a build-your-own açai bowl bar, the energetic event left guests feeling accomplished, healthy, and on-trend.

Designed to transcend conventional activewear, RVCA Sport blurs the line between street and active and breaks free of the traditional workout gear market. Each style is designed for a trans-seasonal & multifunctional approach to dressing for easy styling from your workout to the street. Striking the perfect balance of function and fashion, the Women’s Sport collection features a range of sports bras, leggings, shorts, joggers, tops, sweatshirts, and jackets, in a black and white color palette featuring pops of camo, burgundy, orange and blue..

