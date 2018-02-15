PH5 NYFW FW18

The F/W18 collection highlights the matriarchal system. PH5 was conceptualized to support and connect women across the globe. A marriage of art and science, PH5 finds the importance of balance in feminine androgyny with designs created in high tech textiles.



PH5: NYFW FW18

Artistically inspired by Natalie du Pasquier and Barbara Radice, who brought forth the art deco movement of The Memphis Group, the F/W18 designs play with asymmetry, architectural shapes, and Post-modern expressive color. Leading into a collaboration with Girls Who Code, half of the models cast this season are real women, including two young women from the GWC program. Others include Nowell Boardman, pediatric NICU nurse at Georgetown Hospital, Kahlana Barfield-Brown, of InStyle Magazine, sculptor Dina Satti, the Metropolitan Museum’s own social media master – Kimberly Drew and De’Ara Balenger of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Established in New York in 2014, PH5 an advanced contemporary women’s knitwear brand founded by Wei Lin, the daughter of a large knitwear manufacturer, and created by a Parsons-trained, Kering award-winning designer, Mijia Zhang. The label challenges the conventional vision of knitwear by marrying whimsical designs with architectural dimensions of knitting techniques using master engineers and computer programmers to bring these designs to life.

##

Learn More

NYFW schedule

With love,

FWO