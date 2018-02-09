Noon By Noor NYFW FW18

For Noon By Noor’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, designers Shaikha Noor Rashid Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Mohamed Al Khalifa drew inspiration from Bahrain’s starry night sky setting a poetic whimsical narrative.

This is expressed in light fluid silhouettes, lux gold accented fabrics, Arabic script quoting “to the moon and back” and delicate feather hand worked embroidery referencing the Bulbul –- the national bird of Bahrain.



Juxtaposed by strong mannish tailoring, this pronounced contrast is exhibited through the refined balance of softness and strength, which is showcased through stronger wider shoulders and oversized coats, paired back to cover feminine silhouettes.

“We contrast fluid draped silhouettes with tailored masculine shapes, which attests to our brands aesthetic” said Shaikha Noor.

Shaikha Haya added that “Fall 2018 focuses on contrasting fabrication, clean silhouettes and sharp tailoring complemented by delicate details”

Fabrication and silhouettes testify to this balance, from heavy oversized wool Cavalry Twill weaves, Short Pile Faux Fur jackets, classic Savile Row menswear coatings, and statement shearling sleeves, to soft fluid chiffons and sleek silhouettes in Gold Lurex Striped Tailoring.

Color is used as a powerful tool for Fall 2018. Atomic Yellow takes a backseat and is used as a highlight, while the introduction of Hot Pink is worked across the fabric palette, resulting in bold one color looks from head to toe. Black and Midnight Blue form the core of the collection. Black is punctuated with gold in both woven cloth developments and decoration.

Separates this season offer varied combinations in both contrasting and matching fabrications for the modern suit, as dresses vary from slips for day to fluid gowns for evening Fall 2018 extends in both fabrication and color to create a complete range, giving more depth and texture to what has been seen from Noon By Noor in Pre-Fall 2018.

