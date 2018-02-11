Nandi Madida NYFW FW18

South African household name, Nandi Madida, debuted her first collection at New York Fashion Week with her label COLOUR by Nandi Madida in order to make a statement about women’s empowerment. Her collection entitled “The Power Suit” depicted her vision through touches of femininity, bright embellishments, and traditional elements from her heritage.



Nandi Madida: NYFW FW18

The stark white venue, Studio 450, lit up as models walked the catwalk in beaded bobbed wigs and bright lipstick. The crowd was mesmerized by the vibrant beaded wigs worn by all of the models that complimented the collection with the perfect accent of bold beauty without any hint of kitsch. COLOUR by Nandi Madida’s innovative twists on traditional suiting pieces struck industry members as ladylike, yet strong.

“This collection specifically relates to the happenings of today’s world, and COLOUR wanted the chance to tell our story. The topic of female empowerment is heard with my brand’s power suits. It is paramount that there are touches of femininity in the garments to articulate that women of today pride themselves on diversity through all shapes, sizes, and colors.” — Nandi Madida

Each cohesive piece faded into the next with hues of ivory, burnt orange, rust, and bronze. Bolder burgundies blended beautifully with vibrant autumnal hues of burnt orange and yellow.

African prints entered the collection in select suits, both bold and faint ombre. Standout pieces included this ombred orange two-piece skirt suit with a tulle ruffle detail along the skirt and a bare-shouldered collar and an all over printed pantsuit with intricate white beating under the label.

The designs expressed power with both their cuts and fabrics. Many of the pieces featured traditional African beading details where Madida paid homage to her South African heritage with elevated design perfectly harmonizing the details with more classic western suiting silhouettes. Each garment exuded a blatant confidence, and the models within them held their empowered heads high.

COLOUR by Nandi Madida reinvented the power suit on the runway at Studio 450 with bold patterns and hues.

Notable attendees included former Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman and political activist Angela Davis.

About Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida is a South African media personality, fashion designer, musician, and actress who has been captivating audiences since the age of eight. As one of Africa’s most loved celebrities and social influencers, Nandi occupies a revered space in the homes and hearts of many Africans. She is a respected fashion and style icon whose name sits at the top of many best dressed lists in the continent and abroad. Nandi has used her love of fashion to develop her brand, Colour. In its second year, the line has expanded and become loved by several of Nandi’s fans as well as customers worldwide. Instagram.com/nandi_madida

About Oxford Fashion Studio

Oxford Fashion Studio presents independent and emerging global fashion brands to press and stockists through a runway show platform around the world. Its team of curators reviews more than 40,000 designers a year issuing invitations to brands with original concepts to present their collections in the world’s four fashion capitals. They are experts on these cities and the global fashion currents that flow through them. OFS has produced over 100 runway shows presenting more than 6000 looks across New York, London, Milan and Paris. https://www.oxfordfashionstudio.com/

About Makeup By Michelle Webbon behalf of AOFMPro using Dermalogica

AOFM Pro has grown to become the makeup purveyor of choice for fashion editorials, films, red carpet events and more and is also a key partner of more than 200 designer catwalk shows each year at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Week,London Fashion Week Men’sandMilano Moda Uomo.

About Nunzio Savino Salon

An undeniable master at creating bespoke hair for women of all ages, award-winning stylist, Nunzio Saviano is one of today’s most trusted stylists. Clients that visit his salon are treated to premiere services in an intimate, approachable setting. Tucked away in a townhouse on the Upper East Side, Nunzio and his staff deliver incredible haircuts and color that keep his loyal clients happy and entice newcomers to experience a different level of personalized service under Nunzio’s detail-oriented eye. For Nunzio, there is no “signature cut” because the signature should be your own –a custom style that makes you look and feel good. That philosophy has served him over his 20+ year career where he worked at some of NYC’s most prominent salons including Oscar Blandi and Sharon Dorram at Sally Hershberger prior to opening his namesake salon. Drawing on the artistic inspirations of his Italian heritage and New York City has helped shape Nunzio’s skill. His talents have been recognized in national media such as Allure’s “Best of the Best” Beauty Directory an impressive six years, New York Magazine’s “Best of New York” and InStyle’s Beauty Black Book.

