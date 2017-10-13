Morilee by Madeline Gardner: NYFW Bridal

Morilee by Madeline Gardner Bridal Fashion Week New York

Recognized for her beautiful ball gowns and dreamy detailing Madeline Gardner presented a collection full of fun and flirty pieces; Featuring gowns adorned with feathers, corseted bodices, lovely laces and unique floral details.

As the collection name entails, this season Madeline was inspired by her real brides.



“I’ve created my collection for all of the strong, individual brides that inspire me each and every day. The incredible women that wear my dresses have always driven all of my emotion, originality, and passion. Every detail of these gowns, from the embroidery designs to the lace patterns and special beading, is with you in mind. The beauty of a powerful woman transforms into the perfect gown. For all that these heroines of today have dared to be, I dare to be too with each of these designs.” – Madeline Gardner

