Malan Breton, Mint Swim, Romeo + Juliet Couture, Dertbag, and More Showcase NYFW FW18

This past week at Style Fashion Week New York, established, emerging and international designers showcased their Fall/Winter’18 collections at Cipriani on 42nd Street. Guests enjoyed Notorious Pink Rosé as they mingled in the expansive art market, featuring artwork by Derek Gores, Adam Thompson, UnCutt Art and works from LUMAS Gallery.

Models were beautified by Davines sustainable haircare, while VIP’s and guests enjoyed cosmetics gifts by Onsen. Vezt music app brought industry executives to the crowd as upcoming artists including Jae Hall, Amanda Holley, Chris Stylez, Arielle and Vyse performed between shows. Essentia kept guests hydrated throughout the events. Additional performances by Dinner land artists AzialIAm, Él Fleego, Bam Vito & more wrapped up an incredible series of New York Fashion Week events.



Showing designers included:

Malan Breton, Mint Swim, Romeo + Juliet Couture, Adriana Sahar, Andre Emery, Carmen Marc Valvo, Lotus Threads, Brian Wood, David Tupaz, Emma Altman, Adrian Alicia, Alina Petra Swim, Ydamys Simo Kids, Bahmardi, and Urica by Raquel. Style Fashion Week additionally partnered with Papertrail Magazine to bring Thursday’s guests “UNDERGROUND”—featuring some of the countries most coveted streetwear designs by Dertbag, Shay Kawaii, H33M and Chicago Playground.

Sitting front row & throughout the crowd were: Fabolous, La La Anthony, Christian & Justin Combs, Blackbear, Masika Kalysha, Shaniah Mauldin, Kailand Morris, Mandla Morris, Dreezy, Kitty Cash, Gabriela Diaz, Kristen Taekman, YesJulz, Claudia Tihan, Briana Wilson and others.

