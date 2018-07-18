KYA Swim Miami Swim Week FW19

Represented by Bollare.

On Sunday, July 15th, KYA Swim, presented their 2019 ‘Once Upon a Time’ collection at Miami Swim Week. Having recently rebranded from ‘KOA’ to ‘KYA Swim’, the runway show celebrated this evolution with the launch of the Resort/Spring 2019 collection.

Known for their uniquely reversible signature swimwear, KYA Swim debuted a range of stylish designs that provide multiple options for dressing within one piece. The 2019 ‘Once Upon A Time’ collection was inspired by a golden age in which sophistication was at an all-time high. The bold yet glamorous designs crave adventure, nothing short of a Gatsby house party. Mixing the nostalgia of the past with presence of the future, KYA Swim’s newest collection features designs that are sure to remain timeless in any era.



KYA Swim: Miami Swim Week FW19

Trends included high waists, cut-out details, one-shoulder tops, cap sleeves, and metal hardware accents. From one pieces to bikinis, the color palette highlighted neutral nude, black, and white tones, with pops of bright red, muted green, mustard yellow, and turquoise blue. With a mix of ribbed and polished textures, the versatile collection is suitable not only for the beach, but also for more refined occasions.

As a fully reversible line, KYA swim is the fruition of designer, Kylie Genesoto’s perspective on what life should be: freedom to live in the moment. With pieces that can be worn day to night with a simple flip of the suit, the ‘Once Upon a Time’ collection is designed specifically for adventurous and fashionable women, allowing them to pack lightly, while still traveling with multiple outfit options.

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week schedule

With love,

FWO