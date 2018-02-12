JXY n’ Cuso NYFW FW18

Emerging designer duo Jaxon Yang and Creative Director Nina Cuso presented their inaugural entry into the New York Fashion Week calendar with a runway show for their eponymous label, JXY n’ Cuso.

Fashion influencers, socialites, and street-style scenesters including luxury shoe designer Kendall Reynolds, Briana Shaneè Wilson, Vienna Skye, and actresses Malgosia Garnys and Demetria McKinney flocked to Pier 59 Studios for an exciting avant-garde and alternative showing.



JXY n’ Cuso: NYFW FW18

The collection included high Jolie slit gowns, cape blazers, commanding leather and accented dresses, and the label’s signature embellished Kangaroo tops and rope dresses, accessorized with handmade Italian shoes from luxury brand Angela Mitchell and jewelry from Currency NY.

Inspired by nightmares and a dimension that is unidentified. The unknown itself is a quality most of us fail to find beauty in. Every look is a different god in their very own universe. When an individual walks into a room, their Aura is beyond comprehension. They instantly capture and hold the atmosphere. Their presence is so powerful that without speaking, they dominate every aspect of that room.

The colors used within this collection are carefully selected that are well known vessels and representatives of power, Crimson red for blood, Navy Blue for the Ocean, Porcelain White for light, and Pitch black for darkness.

