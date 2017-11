Heinrich Dinkelacker-Shoepassion SS18 Press Preview

Just because it’s not yet New York Fashion Week doesn’t mean you can’t catch a glimpse of new styles on the the horizon.

Fashionistas are invited to attend the Heinrich Dinkelacker-Shoepassion SS18 Press Preview on November 29th from 9am to 5pm at 1HOTEL Central Park, 1414 Sixth Avenue, Second Floor, Meadow Room.

How to Attend

RSVP: paul@atelierpr.com

##