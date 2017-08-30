Join the #DiorLoveChain

What the world need now, is love, sweet love.” So sang Burt Bacharach in 1965. And the words are possibly truer today than ever.

Some of the wisest people on this subject have noted that, interestingly, you can’t really take hatred out. You can only put love in.

To that end, the House of Dior is launching a viral charity initiative with its “Love Chain,” that calls on each and every one of us to answer this crucial question: “What would you do for love?”

For every #DiorLoveChain post, $1 will be donated to WE Charity, the charity division of WE Movement (formerly Free The Children).

The campaign is being led by Natalie Portman, who is also the face of Miss Dior. The Miss Dior fragrance, created in 1947 from a legendary Christian Dior directive (“Make me a fragrance that smells like love.”), was recently updated by master perfumer François Demachy.

How it Works

The idea of #DiorLoveChain is simple: film your answer to the question, “And you, what would you do for love?” and then post it with #diorlovechain, from August 27th onwards.

Your answer should end with you nominating your loved ones to continue the “Dior Love Chain” by posting their own answers to the question.

The Dior Love Chain Supports WE Charity

Following the initiative of Natalie Portman and the House of Dior, for every Dior Love Chain post, $1 will be donated to WE Charity, the charity division of WE Movement (formerly Free The Children).

This Canadian organization is a global network which supports education, health care, and clean water initiatives in developing countries with the aim to help break the cycle of poverty and child exploitation.

Now present in numerous communities in nine countries across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, WE Charity currently supports 200,000 children in education programs, has provided 30,000 women with the tools to become financially independent, and provided access to clean drinking water and medical care to almost a million people.

Today, the Dior Love Chain and Natalie Portman are committing to a WE Schools initiative in Kenya, which aims to provide education for young girls.

