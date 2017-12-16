Fashion Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @ savento_ .

Gift Guide for Mom

What all moms need most is to be pampered and taken care of … just the way they did for us for all those years. Here are some of our favorites for our well-deserved mothers.

Function of Beauty is a company where you can literally customize your shampoo and conditioner based on your hair type and needs … the perfect thing to gift for every holiday.

Gift this striped pj set from Cosabella before Christmas morning for the perfect photo-op opening gifts by the tree.

The ultimate necessities of a relaxing bath are Indie Lee’s bath soak and Aromatherapy Associate’s bath oil. For all stages of a relaxing bath and pampering look no further than L’OCCITANE’s Delicious Almond Body Collection. p.s. you’ll want to get one of these for yourself too, because the shower oil is seriously addicting.

REN skincare delivers a trio of their night-time favorites in the Silent Night, Wake Wonderful gift set that gives you an insane glow overnight.

This ultra fun book, Classic Style by Kate Schelter is perfect for whenever moms need a little light reading, or simply a perfect coffee table book.

Dermalogica’s Daily Defenders set is perfect for anti-aging skin as it resurfaces, restores and protects the skin’s barrier.

The cult-favorite Anthropologie Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle is a fail-safe gift and the perfect addition to everyone’s Christmas shopping list.

Swell launched a limited edition bottle with Swarovski that elevates their normal water bottle, and what mom doesn’t love a good water bottle?

Aroma’s vanilla and orange flavored olive oils will be perfect for a girl’s night or for when her kids come home with their new significant other and she needs a quick and elegant dipping sauce.

The holy grail of anti-aging, Alto Defense Serum is something moms of all ages will enjoy. It’s a perfectly formulated cream that your mom will thank you for, time and time again.

A lot of these gifts are also perfect for you, as you head to this season’s New York Fashion Week. The official NYFW schedule is up, so feel free to start planning for yourself, and maybe even for your mom. After all, there are open-to-the-public events for the family to enjoy, as well.

##