Fashion Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @ savento_ .

Gifts for Your Insta Famous Friend

Every woman with more than 50k followers on Instagram knows that you have to be on your A-game at all times, and that every single thing in your life has to be picture worthy.

So here are some blogger-approved items that your Insta Famous BFFs are sure to love, use, and post.

Coffee table shots are crucial, so they have to have candles that are both aesthetically pleasing and smell beautifully. You cannot forget luxe hand-painted truffles like these festive ones from Maggie Louise Confections.

Medicine cabinets and nightly routines have to be filled with the prettiest bottles and products. We are loving the Dry like a Deva set with an amazing hair dryer, diffuser, microfiber towel, and plenty of hair pins for the perfect blowout at home.

You cannot go wrong with a cult favorite facial oil like Herbivore Botanical’s Phoenix Oil.

For the perfect Kira Kira moment gift them L’OCCITANE’s Lumiere parfume with gold flakes floating around in the bottle.

We all know a strong lip and highlight is key for all the Instagram live stories, achieved with Benefit’s Hello Sanfrancisglow set and Bare Minerals 10 days of Lip set.

To help them keep a perfect complexion after all the layers of makeup come off, what is better than Dr. Jart’s tarot card face mask set? Perfect for the morning of Christmas photoshoot is this ultra fun Desmond & Dempsey PJ set.

As we all know, family gatherings require a little extra liquid courage. This ban.do flask is so cute that even if your family finds it, they can’t be mad.

Finally, for all those photo shoots in the snow, you have to gift an ultra chic and warm hat like this one from Anthropologie. (It might also come in handy next New York Fashion Week, if last February’s blizzard was any indicator of what to expect next season.)

Are you even a blogger if you don’t always use the Lumee case? For perfectly lit selfies and mirror shots, this marble case is a saving grace, sure to be a smash hit with your Instagram Famous friends. Or, hey, with you. Enjoy!

With love,

FWO