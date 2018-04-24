Galia Lahav Bridal Fashion Week New York

It’s all in the details,” was the first quote that came to my mind as I was looking at the new Galia Lahav Queen of Hearts collection during Bridal Fashion Week.

Glancing around the room, I couldn’t help but notice that each of the dresses had their own unique personality. While some were decorated with large shimmering bows, others had intricate detailing brought out by diamonds and pearls.



Galia Lahav: NYFW Bridal

Each dress also ranged in colors from the traditional white-ivory, all the way to more gold accented dresses. The styles ranged from daring mermaid dresses to the classic A-line style.

Perhaps one of the most notable parts of the collection is the “Theia skirt,” which can be added to one of the mermaid dresses for a more traditional bridal look. The unique corset tops were covered in elegantly made fabric flowers delicate diamonds to add the perfect amount of glam to any woman’s bridal look.

Overall, Galia Lahav’s new collection is perfect for a bride looking for an eccentric dress to walk down the aisle in.

