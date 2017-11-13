Sophie Dyer lives in London, is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and a self confessed Francophile. She is passionate about ethical fashion, feminism, and travel

British Vogue Gets its Makeover

In April of this year, British Vogue appointed Edward Enninful — former fashion director of I-D magazine — editor-in-chief.

Finally, his first issue as editor-in-chief has hit newsstands. The December issue sees model and activist Adwoa Aboah as cover girl, which is her first British Vogue cover to date.

Enninful penned an editor’s letter describing his longstanding relationship with fashion and how the landscape of Britain is changing; the argument being that Vogue should evolve along with it. No longer can the iconic fashion magazine be just about designer editorials; it has to be more than that.

No longer can the iconic fashion magazine be just designer editorials

The pared back and elegant cover demonstrated the art of simplicity, seeing Aboah showcase her stunning features in a sultry portrait shot by Steven Meisel. Aboah’s beauty was highlighted with a wash of metallic blue eyeshadow, a glossy red lip, and a silk dress from Marc Jacobs.

The bold statement that British Vogue will focus on fashion as well as art, culture, and politics was apparent in the content commissioned throughout the issue. Critically acclaimed British writer Zadie Smith writes a feature about the Queen; Salman Rushdie shares his experience celebrating Christmas in a multi-faith family household; and the legendary Naomi Campbell sits down and interviews the London Mayor Sadiq Khan on his rise to the top.

Other British stars featured in the issue include Victoria Beckham, Skepta, Grace Coddington, and Jourdan Dunn, to name a few.

The December issue marks a new chapter for British Vogue, one that celebrates British talent but also one that wants to have an even greater impact on the world, and not just the fashion industry.

##