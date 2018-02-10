Concept Korea NYFW FW18

Concept Korea returned to NYFW to showcase two of South Korea’s most promising design talent. LIE by Chung Chung Lee and GREEDILOUS by Younhee Park showed their Fall/Winter 2018 collection at Spring Studios, Gallery 1. Concept Korea has provided a global stage for South Korea’s talent since 2010, bringing the country’s rising design stars into the NYC spotlight.

Inspired by the striking image of a wary polar bear stranded on a shrinking iceberg, LIE made its second NYFW appearance with the F/W18 collection, “GLOBAL WARMING; It’s not justICE.” The collection aimed to portray an important message that “it’s not just ice” that is affected from the devastations of global warming. This season, Chung strived to bring awareness to the collapsing unity between humans and nature with his collection.



Concept Korea: NYFW FW18

GREEDILOUS’ F/W18 collection was inspired by beauty in women represented with extreme glamour, the Palace of Versailles and Marie Antoinette’s romantic style. Designer Younhee Park revisited the vintage appeal of playing with beautiful patterns from nature to reinterpret Marie Antoinette as a fantastical creature representative of the brand’s unique identity.

Both LIE and GREEDILOUS showed 25 looks with hair and makeup provided by Aveda.

Joining in the celebration were notables that included Ty Hunter, Shaun Ross, June Ambrose, Claire Sulmers, Simon Collins, Miss Jay Alexander and more.

