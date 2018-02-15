Coach 1941 NYFW FW18

This season Stuart Vevers, creative director for Coach 1941, continued to break the boundaries of this iconic, leather goods brand. Vevers took us to the deepest part of an ominous forest, where apparently old school television sets and fierce models thrive.

Coach 1941 has truly brought fall to New York Fashion Week. It is no secret that Stuart Vevers is obsessed with all things Americana, so it was no surprise that he combined the mystery of American gothic with the sturdiness of the South West. For once, there was a sense of practicality on the runway. By practicality, I mean a collection you can actually wear without seeming out of place.





Vevers made it clear that this cowboy and 70s boho look is the new black this fall. Models glided like a sinister troop of well-dressed gods, with their ruffled hemlines sweeping behind them. The maxi dresses in floral and paisley patterns were the feminine touch to rustic fringe featured on everything- bags, boots, coats- and tough leather. A particular standout was the opening look. The tassels, braiding, and silver charms exhibited the craftsmanship Coach is amazingly capable of.

The loose silhouette of the closing look offered a new take on the “party dress.” Gone is the ever-typical sequins dress and in its place, the black and red floral. It’s harsh contrasts and dramatic neckline will definitely make heads turn, though we might not look as sinister without

the ominous smoke from the runway.

Stuart Vevers proves time and time again that Coach has a newfound cool. If the lineup of millennial celebrities in the front row does not convince you, I’m not sure what will. Given the collection he showcased, Vevers has given them a reason to stay plugged in.

