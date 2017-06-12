REMADE, REDUCED, RECYCLED, RÆBURN

Christopher Ræburn’s SS18 collection is a functional fluorescent mashup. Bold coral is spliced into grey through contrasting panels of jersey and repurposed material from kites.

The story behind Ræburn’s collection is sustainability, working with EXKITE to rework used kites into anoraks and macs to truly put the fluid movement into the drape of the silhouette. The lightness of the fabric carries the wind in the long-line coast as the models glide past.



Greys, whites, and the bold statement orange are interconnected to create dramatic two pieces, or layered to create a look that can survive the desert heat. See-through organza is used to create tunics and bucket hats and is even tailored into outerwear pieces. Camo prints are revealed underneath the bright coral and are used to create streetwear staples such as jerseys, shorts, and bomber jackets.

This collection is inspired by The Long Walk by Slavomir Rawicz; a tail of journey and survival tracing from Serbia to India. The elements of the desert aren’t restricted; it’s almost a preparation kit to survive the blistering sun. Along with this theme, a desert mouse — a jerboa — is printed onto tops to create an endearing travel companion.

Ræburn’s collection also brings a message from the desert. REMADE, REDUCED, RECYCLED, RÆBURN.

The four ideas are physically printed onto the collection through trims hanging as utility embellishments. As well as repurposing pre-flown kites, he sources organic cotton for his jersey, and has collaborated with footwear brand Palladium to create shoes made from recycled rubber. This collection hints as a warning against a desert-like future for wasteful consumers. The only thing that survives is Ræburn’s fluro desert rat.



