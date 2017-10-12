Caroline Castigliano: NYFW Bridal

Caroline Castigliano Bridal Fashion Week New York

For NYFW: Bridal, Caroline Castigliano presented a multi-faceted collection featuring timeless designs with ultra-feminine twists, elevated textures and highly luxurious accents.

The new collection, “Celebrating Romance,” features a range of silhouettes including A-line, circle skirts and fishtails, all of which give the gowns beautiful movement.



Stretch crepe, satin-faced organza and unusual textured silks flow beautifully alongside intricate beading and laces such as guipure lace and soft Chantilly lace. The collection is available in a color palette of ivory with soft water colors and hints of nude foundations.

About Caroline Castigliano

Caroline Castigliano is the connoisseur of luxury bridal and evening wear in the UK. Caroline has dressed some of the world’s most stylish women for their weddings and red carpet events. Among her many clients is an enviable list of celebrities, film stars and dignitaries.

