Camilla Miami Swim Week FW19

Represented by Bollare.

On Friday, July 13th, Australian fashion brand, CAMILLA, took over the Mammoth Garden at the Faena Hotel in Miami to celebrate the Resort ’19 collection titled “The Girl I Was, The Woman I Am.”

The 14-year-old, namesake brand from Camilla Franks incorporated the inspiration of the Resort collection which focused on Franks’ travels in Japan and the rites of passage from girlhood to womanhood. Guests were adorned with key styles from the current CAMILLA offerings which was designed as a blend of the traditional and the modern fashion found throughout Japan. Silk kimono tops and robes, flowing dresses and stunning kaftans in vibrant, eye-pleasing prints and overall color palette added to the atmosphere and allowed for guests to feel as though they had stepped into the world of CAMILLA.



Additional decor elements included faux cherry blossom trees, hanging lanterns and silk cushions and flags (using the printed silk found in the collection). The centerpiece of the space included an unbelievable, custom-created Onsen bath filled with 100,000 faux cherry blossom petals, providing a special interactive element as guests could enter and ‘splash around.’

Music was provided by DJs Bec Adams and Alix Brown while traditional Japanese dancers performed in front of the famous Damien Hirst Mammoth sculpture.

